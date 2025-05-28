In its eighth installment, the 2025 Grand National F-100 Show in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, solidified its reputation as the event for fans of classic Blue Oval haulers. With 1,337 vintage F-100s and other Ford trucks on display, the show attracted enthusiasts from across the country, all eager to celebrate the legacy of these iconic vehicles.

That is more trucks than you can look at in two days, but we headed to Pigeon Forge to check out as many of these beautiful trucks as we could and take on the challenge of selecting our 10 favorites from this year’s show, exploring the unique features that set them apart.

From meticulously restored models to wild custom builds, the show offered a diverse selection of pickups that showcased the passion and dedication of their owners. Many of these trucks that surrounded and filled the LeConte Center stood out for their exceptional craftsmanship, eye-catching looks, and unique modifications.

Of course, selecting our 10 favorites is a completely subjective endeavor. You might have other ideas, so scope out the full photo gallery below to choose your favorite trucks.

And, if you couldn’t be there to see them for yourselves, you have another shot next year as the Grand National F-100 show rolls into the Smoky Mountains from May 14-16, 2026, so if you want to see some amazing pickups in person, make plans to attend.

10. Supercharged ’69

This truck caught our eye early in the outside show field. The sleek, black paint on David Parton’s 1969 Ford F-100 drew us in to come take a closer look. It was the black and red-themed Coyote engine that made us stay, featuring a matching Boss intake and an ESS Tuning supercharger hanging on the front to add to the fun level. Classic deep dish Torq Thrust-style wheels and a set of black bucket seats from TMI finished out the look on this gorgeous pickup truck.

9. Mountain Monster

One look under the hood of Ed Ganzinotti’s Jon Kaase Boss 9-powered 1956 F-100, and we knew it was making this list. Built by Classic Car Studio Speed Shop, this 1956 features all the goodies you would want from a custom “Fat Jack” Robinson chassis, Wildwood brakes, and tons of custom touches. But let’s not overlook that legendary Boss 429-based, 540-cubic-inch Kaase beast under the hood of this truck. That Boss 9 alone makes this one a show-stopper!

8. Restored Stocker

The only “stock” example on the list, this truck underwent a full restoration, resulting in a pristine example of a 44,000-mile truck from that era. After walking around, looking at all the highly modified trucks. It’s nice to see one that is still like the way it came from Ford. After all, these are the trucks that made us all fall in love with them to start with. Original restorations are a dying breed, so it’s always cool when you run one that takes you back in time.

7. Red & Retro

Tracing back to the creation of the S197 Mustang in 2005, the “retro” movement is hot. So often in automotive builds and in life itself, we see that what’s old is new and cool again. Usually in the automotive scene, it’s taken to over-the-top levels, and the build is totally retro and by design, immediately dated. It’s rare that someone mixes cool retro styles in with enough modern touches to make the build stand tall against the best of the best at the Grand National F-100 Show. Bob Kosche’s gorgeous 1954 Ford F-100 does just that.

It was the old-school Centerline wheels that first drew our attention to the truck. The wide centerlines out back, with some Hoosiers mounted on them, give that fat rear fender the perfect, timeless look. Under the hood, vintage Cobra valve covers and a dual-carb setup top the Ford powerplant, which is nicely finished off with a modern serpentine belt arrangement. The huge Wilwood power booster on the firewall gives us a hint of modern braking capabilities, while the big MSD 6AL box on the firewall gives off those retro vibes. That theme held inside the truck, as the ratchet-style B&M shifter cleanly blended in with the leather, modern console, and other upgrades.

6. Long-Bed Camper

This one is a unique piece for a couple of reasons. First off, under the hood is Ford’s latest pushrod creation, the 7.3-liter Godzilla V-8 engine. But the cool doesn’t stop there, this truck features a Kincer Chassis four-wheel-drive conversion that lets you turn your two-wheel-drive truck into a four-wheel-drive monster. Seeing this and the 7.3 gives this old F-250 long bed camper special new life.

5. Fast Flareside

Here is a breathtaking example of a 1992 F-150. This truck just goes to show you that it’s possible to transform a mid-’90s truck that is not an SVT Lightning into something super cool. From the Whipple-topped Coyote on, pretty much every inch of this truck is modified, and we love it. This thing stands out from the crowd with its unique color, but has the mods and nice custom touches to keep you interested after being drawn in.

4. Supercharged Sleeper

You know the Mustang guy in us loves a big supercharger on top of anything. Jackie Leath’s 1966 F-100 has just that, the Coyote swap is combined with a gorgeous, but understated, red truck. We love the simple interior with a stock steering wheel, and nothing fancy, just a set of aftermarket gauges to keep an eye on that Whipple-boosted 5.0-liter engine.

3. The Beast

This potent pickup belongs to none other than the man behind the event himself, Joe Carpenter. Known as “The Beast,” this truck was a labor of love that took 28 years to complete. It features a No Limits chassis, air suspension, and a 427-cube small-block under the hood. It is impressive to see an event promoter who eats, sleeps, breathes, and enjoys the hobby!

2. The Tri-5 Effie

This gorgeous, custom 1955 Ford is owned by Patrick Kelly of Huntington Beach, California. Words can’t even do this Coyote-powered truck justice, so we will let the photos do the talking. This truck begs a second and third look when you walk by it. So much so that it took us about 10 minutes to catch a break in the Grand National F-100 Show crowd and grab our photos of this amazing truck.

1. Baddest Bumpside

Oftentimes at a national-level car show, it’s an intense wait to see who takes home the Best of Show award, with dozens of potential winners awaiting the call up on stage. However, on other occasions, the favorite is clear from the moment the show opens. If you were paying attention to any social media, this truck was the buzz from day one at the Grand National F-100 Show. It was no surprise that it took home Truck Of The Year honors, as we already had it at the top of our list.

One of the nicest trucks in the country, Troy Peck’s 1969 F-100 is a work of art. Described as “The Baddest Bumpside Ever Built,” we certainly will not argue that point. With over 200 body mods and a Coyote engine under the hood, every inch of this truck was modified. Built by Scott’s Hot Rods & Customs out of Knoxville, Tennessee, this is one beautiful bumpside!