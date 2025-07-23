Five Favorite Fords From The Mecum Summer Special

One of the largest automotive auctions around, Mecum hosts several events across the country, but two are in your scribe’s backyard in the Sunshine State. The January auction is the company’s largest event, but the Summer Special, held in July, is its enthusiastic little brother.

Held from July 9-12, 2025, at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, the six-annual Super Special set out to move 1,157 vehicles, 126 pieces of Road Art, 69 motorcycles, and three collections across its auction block. We attended this event last week, took a behind-the-scenes tour, and picked our five favorite Fords on the property that day.

Typically, this author likes to get to the auctions early on to see as many cars as possible before they are sold. This time, however, the opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes tour with a group put together by podcaster and sometime Ford Muscle contributor, JP Emerson meant adjusting that schedule to show up on the final day of the event.

After the morning tour, it was time to scurry around and check out all the cool Blue Oval machines on the property. Given it was the final day, we opted to narrow down our list to five favorites, but there are more machines in the gallery below…

5. 2022 Shelby Super Snake

In years past, the Super Snakes were GT500-based machines, but this one began life as a humble Mustang GT before Shelby American transformed it into an 825-horsepower hunter. That boost in power is courtesy of a polished Whipple supercharger supported by a billet throttle body, cold-air intake, high-performance heat exchanger, and more. This supercharged Coyote howls through a Borla exhaust and reins in the speed with huge Brembo brakes. A Shelby suspension helps plant the power via 20-inch wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin rubber. This one didn’t sell after bids topped out at $90,000, so you might still be able to score this 532-mile machine.

4. 1965 Cobra Roadster Replica

While our list was mostly Mustangs, this Backdraft-built 1965 Cobra Roadster Replica caught our attention as it was lined up to cross the auction block. Striking in black and red, the RT4B Black Edition is powered by a Coyote 5.0-liter engine that funnels power to the rearend via a rugged TREMEC TKX five-speed manual transmission. It must sound glorious when your foot is to the wood and the Coyote is roaring through those sidepipes. It hammered for an impressive $105,600 during the Mecum Summer Special.

3. 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Restomod

While the green hue might not be for everyone, the performance details of this 1970 Mustang Mach 1 restomod lured us in. A complete build with only 5,404 miles on the clock, this classic is motivated by a Gen 2 Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 backed up by a TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission and a Moser 9-inch rearend filled with 3.55 gears. It sports all the creature comforts, including air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes, the latter of which are Wilwood four-wheel discs. It sports modern handling courtesy of a Heidts independent front suspension and four-link rear suspension, and was still available after the bids stalled out right at six figures.

2. 2012 Shelby 1000

While it’s no surprise that there were several special Shelbys up for auction, this four-digit example from the S197 era stood out. One of only 20 examples created by Shelby American, this one only has 980 miles on the odometer. Upgraded with a Kenne Bell supercharger, its 5.4-liter engine belts out 1,000 horsepower. This 2012 Shelby 1000 began life as a GT500 and now wears a complete Shelby 1000 regalia. It is upgraded with Recaro seats, Corbeau Racing seatbelts, and more. This one hammered for $170,500 during the Mecum Auctions Summer Special.

1. 1968 Mustang Fastback Restomod

The Gulf colors are timeless, especially when they cover a high-performance Blue Oval machine. Propelled by a 2015 Ford Performance 5.0-liter Aluminator XS crate engine mated to a TREMEC Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission, this 1968 Mustang Fastback puts the power down through a built 8.8-inch rearend planted by a Griggs Racing suspension. Under those classic colors are 1967 Shelby Mustang fiberglass body parts, and inside are Recaro seats, Classic Instruments gauges, and a Sony in-car entertainment system. It sold for $121,000 in Kissimmee.