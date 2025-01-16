Seven Standout Stallions From Mecum’s Massive Florida Auction

Every year, Mecum Auctions kicks off its season in the Sunshine State, so while most of the country is cold — and possibly shoveling snow — enthusiasts converge on Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, to experience the excitement. Many are there to bid on some of the thousands of cars to pass across the block from January 9-19, but even more are simply there to check out all the cars.

You can count us among that group. When the bidding gets hot, auctions can be thrilling, but for us, the real excitement is often far from the big stage and bright lights. Before these cars cross the block, they are parked all around the facility, which forms one of the biggest car shows you’ll ever attend.

While plenty of Blue Oval machines were on the property, Mustangs dominated the scene. Down every row of cars, we found several pony cars for sale. Everything from well-worn daily drivers to pristine, low-mileage stockers were ready to hit the block, so your author set out on a mission to select a handful of favorites, and here are seven standout stallions from Mecum’s massive 2025 Kissimmee auction…

7. 1969 Fastback









This 1969 Mustang is neither a pristine stocker nor a spare-no-expenses restomod, but it does look like a fun fusion of classic styling and modern performance. Crossing the block on Sunday, January 19, it is powered by a Gen 2 Coyote 5.0-liter fed by a factory fuel system transplant and backed by a TREMEC five-speed manual, this fastback benefits from a Vintage Air Sure Fit climate-control system, a MagnaFlow exhaust, and Global West frame connectors. We can imagine cruising on the street, carving up the corners, and blasting down the drag strip in this.

6. 1995 Cobra Convertible







If you were around in the SN-95 era, you know some special cars were created by Ford and aftermarket tuners. One of the rare machines put forth by the company’s now-defunct Special Vehicle Team was this 1995 SVT Mustang Cobra convertible. You might take a quick look and think that’s a typo, but this is number 902 of 1,003 convertibles built with a removable hardtop from the factory. With only 10,269 miles on the clock, this black Cobra is powered by a 240-horsepower, pushrod 5.0-liter sending power through a five-speed manual transmission to an 8.8-inch rearend with a Traction-Lok differential. In addition to the $1,825 hardtop option, it includes an SVT Certificate of Authenticity, a window sticker, the owner’s manual, and an instructional VHS tape for the hardtop if you still have a VCR in the garage.

5. 1969 Fastback





Over the years, the trend of complete car collections heading to auction has grown. Several collections were for sale in Kissimmee this year, including the Shawn Anderson Collection. A part of that collection was this beautiful 1969 Mustang restomod. Not only is it Coyote-swapped, but the 5.0-liter under its hood is the first publicly available ROUSH-supercharged Coyote V-8 crate engine and wears the #1 serial number as a result. While the 637-horsepower engine is the star of the show, the car underwent a full rotisserie restoration where it gained a Roadster Shop Fast Track front clip and Detroit Speed Quadra-Link rear suspension. It also benefits from a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission, a Dutchman narrowed Ford 9-inch rearend, six-piston/14-inch Baer brakes, and a custom stainless exhaust with Borla XS mufflers. With polished Rushforth wheels providing accents to the beautiful paint, this one is a high-performance head-turner.

4. 1980 Mustang M81 McLaren









For this writer, the 1982 Mustang GT was the original dream machine, so the earliest Foxes have always held a special stature. The angular styling of these four-eye Mustangs had a certain appeal. This 1980 Mustang M81 McLaren prototype showed how that styling could be amplified with much wider fenders and a deeply vented hood that helped cool the turbocharged 2.3-liter engine under it. One of only 10 examples created, this is said to be the only black one built. It is still in great shape, with only 8,096 miles on the odometer, especially considering it was shipped to Europe and returned last year. It sports adjustable Koni struts, Koni shocks, high-rate springs, and an SCCA-approved roll bar, but that Mustang taillight filler panel sealed this car’s spot on the list. Oh, how I wanted one of those on my ’82 GT.

3. 2009 Shelby GT500KR

While Mustangs have improved by leaps and bounds with later generations, the S197 era was a special moment. Enthusiasts loved the retro vibes, and Ford embraced them with several call-back models. One of this scribe’s favorites was the King of the Road. Improving upon the existing Shelby GT500 with a tuned suspension, a cold-air intake, sticky tires, and reduced weight via a carbon-fiber hood and splitter, the 540-horsepower 2008-2009 Shelby GT500KRs are special stallions. This 2009, a part of the APEX Collection, is one of only 278 painted Silver Metallic with Vista Blue stripes. It only has 59 miles, so it might as well be fresh off the dealer lot and ready to take you back in time.

2. 2000 SVT Cobra R





It might not live up to today’s performance standards, but driving the 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R left an indelible mark on this writer’s psyche. Its raw and raucous feel, paired with the high-revving 5.4-liter engine, was a revelation. It was a production car that felt like a race car, and it looked the part thanks to the distinctive aerodynamics, sleek five-spoke wheels, and huge rear wing. Only 300 were constructed, and this one is nearly factory-fresh with only 685 miles on the clock. It hammered for more than six figures, so it will remain the dream machine that drove away at 175 mph.

1. 1989 Saleen SSC









From 1979 to 1993 the Fox Mustang ruled. Its popularity and adaptability led to numerous variants from the factory as well as those in the aftermarket keen to put their spin on these cars. Saleen led the pack with its upgraded Mustangs, and one of the most prized (at least for this scribe) was the model known as the SSC. With striking styling, a hot-rodded engine, and a Saleen-tuned suspension, it looks great and performs well. This example is one of only 161 built, and it has fewer than 1,000 miles on the clock. Back in the day, it sold for a handsome $36,500 but should command big money in 2025.

Selecting these picks means leaning into one’s personal biases, so you may or may not love this author’s selections. Of course, you can check out the gallery above to pick your own, or better yet hit one of these auctions when Mecum comes to your area, where there will be another impressive group of cars to choose from.