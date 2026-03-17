Mustang Week continues to expand its motorsports footprint. For 2026, the event adds a new element that road-racing fans will appreciate. Mustang Cup USA has officially partnered with Mustang Week for both Mustang Week Texas and Mustang Week Charlotte, bringing professional-level road race Mustangs and drivers directly into the heart of the Mustang community.

The partnership offers enthusiasts an opportunity to see the Mustang Cup program up close while also introducing many Mustang owners to a growing racing series that represents a first step into professional Mustang road racing.

What Is Mustang Cup?

Mustang Cup USA is a USAC-sanctioned, single-make road racing series built around the Mustang Dark Horse R race car. The series was created to provide a clear entry point into professional Mustang racing while serving as a stepping stone within Ford’s broader motorsports ladder.

Within Ford’s road racing structure, Mustang Cup sits below Mustang Challenge, GT4, and GT3 competition. The idea is to provide developing drivers with a competitive platform racing equal machinery while allowing them to progress through higher levels of Ford racing.

Beginning in 2026, the series is also expanding with the introduction of the Mustang Cup Classic, which will welcome several modern-era factory race Mustangs. Eligible cars will include:

2005–2010 FR500C



2008 FR500S



2011–2014 Boss 302R



2012–2014 Boss 302S



2017 FP350S



Together, these cars represent nearly two decades of Ford’s modern road racing history and will create a unique field that blends heritage race cars with current-generation competition.

Mustang Cup Comes To Mustang Week

At both Mustang Week Texas and Mustang Week Charlotte, fans will have the chance to see a variety of road race Mustangs on display, including the latest Mustang Dark Horse R machines, along with Mustang Cup Classic cars and higher-level race Mustangs from the GT4, GT3, and GTD categories.

The Mustang Cup presence will also include drivers who actively compete in the series, including Kale Burhl, Andrew Hords, Craig Capaldi, and Leo Capaldi.

Throughout the week, Mustang fans will have opportunities to interact with the cars and drivers through a variety of activities, including:

Race car displays



Demo sessions and on-track exhibitions



Driver Q&A sessions



Fan meet-and-greets



Photo opportunities and media access



For enthusiasts who have followed road-racing Mustangs from afar, the activations provide a rare chance to get up close to professional-level race cars and speak directly with the drivers who campaign them.

A Natural Fit For Mustang Enthusiasts

Mustang Week has grown into one of the largest gatherings of Mustang enthusiasts in the country, bringing together everything from show cars and drag racers to track-focused builds and high-performance street machines.

That wide range of enthusiasts makes the event a natural place for Mustang Cup to connect with drivers who may be curious about taking the next step into competitive road racing.

The series is designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of drivers, including:

Track day and HPDE participants



Autocross competitors



Regional club racers



High-performance Mustang owners



Younger drivers looking to move into professional racing



Experienced racers searching for equal-spec competition



Mustang Cup emphasizes accessibility and progression while maintaining a professional racing environment. The paddock culture is intentionally structured to be welcoming and collaborative while still delivering serious competition on track.

Two Mustang Week Events, Two Opportunities

Fans attending Mustang Week Texas will see Mustang Cup integrated throughout the entire event week. From the kickoff activities through track day sessions and drag day appearances, the cars and drivers will be visible across multiple venues including MSR Houston and Houston Motorsports Park.

The program continues later in the year at Mustang Week Charlotte, where the Mustang Cup presence will extend across several activations, including karting events, ROVAL track-day participation, demo sessions, and the main show.

For Mustang fans who enjoy road racing or are curious about how drivers progress through Ford’s motorsports ladder, the partnership offers a unique look at the machines and people involved in modern Mustang racing.

Mustang Cup’s goal is to build the future of Mustang road racing in North America. Connecting with the Mustang community is a big part of that effort, and Mustang Week provides one of the best opportunities anywhere to do exactly that.

If you’re a Mustang enthusiast who appreciates road racing, this is one display you won’t want to miss. Mustang Week Texas takes place April 14–18, followed by Mustang Week Charlotte August 24-29.