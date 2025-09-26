Ford Racing unveiled an ambitious six-round calendar for the 2026 Mustang Cup North America season, which showcases racing talent behind the wheel of the Mustang Dark Horse R spec racer. This schedule marks a healthy continuation for the entry-level series that launched just last year. The sophomore season promises premium racing experiences at North America’s most prestigious motorsports venues.

The 2026 series kicks off March 6-8, at the legendary Sebring International Raceway, marking the start of the season at the iconic Florida facility just two weeks before it hosts the 2026 running of the 12 Hours of Sebring. Round two visits Alabama’s Barber Motorsports Park March 27-29, where drivers will compete as a support series for IndyCar, providing valuable exposure to the major North American branch of Mustang Cup. The season’s midpoint brings competitors back to Circuit of The Americas May 7-9, a highlight venue from the inaugural 2025 season.

Round four takes place at Virginia International Raceway, June 19-21, as a support series for the IMSA weekend featuring GT3 and GT4 competition. The penultimate round heads to Wisconsin’s Road America August 14-16, where the four-mile circuit’s elevation changes and high-speed sections will test drivers’ skills. The 2026 season of Mustang Cup will wave the checkered flag to close out the campaign at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, September 11-13.

Performance Pyramid

The 2026 Mustang Cup calendar reflects the Blue Oval’s commitment to meaningful career development within its racing pyramid structure. All six venues host higher-level Ford Racing programs, including Mustang GT4 and GT3 competition. Overall, three stops will feature Mustang Challenge North America rounds, allowing drivers to get familiar with their next step if they choose to do so.

This strategic approach allows competitors to familiarize themselves with circuits they’ll encounter as they progress through Ford’s racing hierarchy. From Mustang Cup to Mustang Challenge North America, then potentially advancing to Mustang GT4, GT3, or even the new Ford WEC Hypercar program launching in 2027.