Dark Horse R Drivers Explore Three New Mustang Cup Circuits In 2026

marcus
By Marcus Cervantes September 26, 2025

Ford Racing unveiled an ambitious six-round calendar for the 2026 Mustang Cup North America season, which showcases racing talent behind the wheel of the Mustang Dark Horse R spec racer. This schedule marks a healthy continuation for the entry-level series that launched just last year. The sophomore season promises premium racing experiences at North America’s most prestigious motorsports venues.

Red Ford Mustang racecar on track at speed

Walter Bobko was among the first to compete in Mustang Cup North America with his Red Mustang Dark Horse R. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

The 2026 series kicks off March 6-8, at the legendary Sebring International Raceway, marking the start of the season at the iconic Florida facility just two weeks before it hosts the 2026 running of the 12 Hours of Sebring. Round two visits Alabama’s Barber Motorsports Park March 27-29, where drivers will compete as a support series for IndyCar, providing valuable exposure to the major North American branch of Mustang Cup. The season’s midpoint brings competitors back to Circuit of The Americas May 7-9, a highlight venue from the inaugural 2025 season.

Ford Mustang on track at speed

Circuit of the Americans will again receive a visit from Mustang Cup as the third round of the entry-level series. (Image Credit: Ford Racing)

Round four takes place at Virginia International Raceway, June 19-21, as a support series for the IMSA weekend featuring GT3 and GT4 competition. The penultimate round heads to Wisconsin’s Road America August 14-16, where the four-mile circuit’s elevation changes and high-speed sections will test drivers’ skills. The 2026 season of Mustang Cup will wave the checkered flag to close out the campaign at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, September 11-13.

Performance Pyramid 

Multi colored Mustang Racing on track

Rookie driver Will Lucas was among the first to make the jump from Mustang Cup to Mustang Challenge. The first step in the Ford Racing Driver Pyramid. (Image Credit: Ford Racing)

The 2026 Mustang Cup calendar reflects the Blue Oval’s commitment to meaningful career development within its racing pyramid structure. All six venues host higher-level Ford Racing programs, including Mustang GT4 and GT3 competition. Overall, three stops will feature Mustang Challenge North America rounds, allowing drivers to get familiar with their next step if they choose to do so. 

This strategic approach allows competitors to familiarize themselves with circuits they’ll encounter as they progress through Ford’s racing hierarchy. From Mustang Cup to Mustang Challenge North America, then potentially advancing to Mustang GT4, GT3, or even the new Ford WEC Hypercar program launching in 2027.

2026 Mustang Cup North America Schedule

Mar 6-8 | Sebring International Raceway
Mar 27-29 | Barber Motorsports Park
May 7-9 | Circuit of The Americas
Jun 19-21 | Virginia International Raceway
Aug 14-16 | Elkhart Lake’s Road America
Sep 11-13 | Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Article Sources

Ford Racing
https://www.fordracing.com/

