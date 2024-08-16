New Mustang Cup Provides Entry Level Racing Series

scottparker
By Scott Parker August 16, 2024

If you are looking to make the jump from open track days to something like the Mustang Challenge, the new Mustang Cup provides a nice rung in-between on the racing ladder. The Mustang Cup is sanctioned by the United States Auto Club (USAC), which provides a “professionally organized, club-level racing environment for novice and hobby racers using the Mustang Dark Horse R race car.” The catch is obviously that you need to buy a Dark Horse R. Darn.

Ford Performance announced the new series yesterday, and is set to kick off in 2025 with the debut race being at NOLA Motorsport Park on April 11-13. Dark Horse R owners will race alongside other USAC series and events.

Mustang Cup

“We are excited to introduce Mustang Cup as an additional avenue for racing enthusiasts to pursue their passion,” said Ford Performance Global Motorsports Director Mark Rushbrook. “Mustang Cup is a foundational starting springboard in our global sports car racing program, and it also offers advancement into Mustang Challenge, Mustang GT4 and Mustang GT3.”

The Mustang Cup allows for a two-driver format, where each race in a doubleheader format that count towards separate championships – the Miles Cup and Parnelli Cup. This means two drivers can pursue separate championships (or one driver to compete in both) to split the cost of racing or double-down to get twice the racing for half the cost. A Dark Horse Legends class will also be available for competitors “over a certain age.” 

Current club racing licenses from other accredited sanctioning bodies will transfer, and USAC will grant a Mustang Cup license. Those with track experience but do not have a racing license may obtain one from accredited racing schools.

2025 Racing Schedule

· April 11-13 (Louisiana): NOLA Motorsports Park

· May 16-18 (Texas): Circuit of The Americas

· July 4-6 (Missouri): Ozarks International Raceway

· August 8-10 (Wisconsin): Road America

· October 17-18 (Connecticut): Lime Rock Park

· November 7-9 (Virginia): Virginia International Raceway

 

For more information on the Mustang Cup, check out USAC’s site.

