UK Builder Fortifies A Mustang Dark Horse For Four-Digit Output

When pushing a factory S650 platform past its limits, it always requires some serious mechanical surgery. The team at Motorsport & Performance took a brand-new coupe and turned it into an absolute monster. Creating a true 1,000-horsepower Dark Horse Mustang involves completely tearing down the block and bolting heavy forced-induction components into the engine bay.

Initially, the customer dropped off the vehicle for a basic Ford Performance Stage 1 supercharger kit. That early setup generated 780 brake horsepower on standard pump fuel. Craving speed, the owner brought the car back for a complete bottom-end rebuild. Mechanics pulled the Coyote motor and installed Manley forged pistons alongside heavy-duty connecting rods. Next, technicians fortified the top end using MMR valve springs and high-strength ARP fasteners.

Dropping the compression ratio allowed builders to safely feed massive air volumes into the cylinders. The shop swapped the original blower components for a Stage 2 kit. Running a smaller pulley, the supercharger forces 15 pounds of boost into the fortified Coyote.

“So, the car’s making huge power and you can just literally pull up at a pump, put your regular 99 in it,” Dyno D explained. “You don’t need an octane booster. You don’t need um raised fuels or ethanols, and it’ll make close to 1,000 brake horsepower just as a day-to-day, everyday car.”

Letting the built engine breathe, installers bolted up Kooks long-tube headers. To handle aggressive torque, technicians installed a Lethal Performance twin-plate clutch and a solid flywheel. Testing the final calibration, the crew watched the upgraded 1,000-horsepower Dark Horse Mustang break traction in Third gear.

“So, at the current time, we believe that this is probably the most powerful S650 in Europe,” Dyno D noted.

Drivers can simply close the exhaust valves and cruise quietly through town before unleashing massive horsepower on the highway. Getting behind the wheel of a 1,000-horsepower Dark Horse Mustang gives you total control over a serious street machine. If you had the keys to this supercharged build, what kind of track days or street runs would you conquer first?