This 1987 Saleen Mustang Came Back Home From The Ashes

Some Mustangs are tough to let go, and Scott Gilleland’s 1987 Saleen Mustang, #161, is proof. After owning roughly 15 Saleen Mustangs over the years, he bought and sold this particular car multiple times. Each time, it found its way back into his garage. Then, after his latest sale, the car disappeared. When it finally resurfaced, the news was worse than he could have imagined. A fire left his longtime favorite badly damaged.
According to its original ownership information, Saleen #161 was first sold to a Kansas buyer named William “Bill” Gates. The Mustang eventually made its way to Asheville, North Carolina, where it became the first Saleen Gilleland ever owned. After losing track of the car, he learned that his friend Terry had purchased its burned remains at an insurance auction. The front end was scorched, the engine compartment was a mess, and the Mustang looked like a candidate for the crusher rather than a second chance.
His friend saw something worth saving, so the duo committed to a comprehensive rebuild, stripping the car to its bare shell and rebuilding it without cutting corners. The result retains the original Saleen identity while adding upgrades to modernize its performance.
Power & Grip
Under the hood, a fresh 331ci stroker Ford small-block is paired with a Vortech V3 supercharger and that iconic Saleen intake. The combination pairs a period-correct look with more current performance. The chassis received equally meaningful attention. A full Griggs suspension replaces the original setup, targeting handling capabilities beyond what these special Foxes offered when new.
Inside, the cabin is also completely restored and updated with a touchscreen audio head unit sporting Apple CarPlay and an old-school subwoofer box in the hatch. Deep black paint is the finishing touch of the transformation, giving #161 the kind of presence that makes you want to take the long way home.
“The car still has the soul and history of a 1987 Saleen, but with performance, handling, and creature comforts that weren’t available when it rolled out of Saleen’s shop nearly 40 years ago,” Gilleland said.
Worth Keeping
The combination of a supercharged 331 and a full Griggs suspension makes this more than straight restoration. It has the hardware to deliver entertaining street performance, but for Gilleland, the real reward is preserving a piece of Saleen history that nearly disappeared.
“We may own things, but if we’re fortunate enough to preserve them, we’re really just caretakers for the next generation,” Gilleland added.
After multiple sales and reunions, he finally learned his lesson. Saleen #161 is staying in his hands, ready to add more miles to a story that now includes a fire, a rescue, and a second lease on life.
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