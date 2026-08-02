Some cars are tucked away the moment they roll off the showroom floor, while others spend their lives doing exactly what they were built to do. This 1994 Mustang falls squarely into the latter category. After carving corners as a dedicated road racer, it eventually retired into the Petersen Automotive Museum’s collection. Recently, however, the purpose-built SN-95 found a new owner when the digital hammer fell at just $12,500 on Cars & Bids, giving this battle-tested Mustang a second lease on life.

For anyone looking for a museum-quality restoration, this wasn’t the car. Instead, it was an authentic competition machine with serious hardware and the kind of honest history that can’t be replicated. The winning bidder took home far more than an early SN-95 Mustang. They bought a purpose-built race car powered by a genuine Ford NASCAR engine and built to attack road courses.

Lurking beneath the vented hood is a 358-cubic-inch Ford C3 NASCAR V8 fed by a Holley carburetor and protected by a dry-sump oiling system, a combination engineered to withstand sustained high-rpm operation during road-course competition. (Photo Credit: Cars & Bids)

When Ford introduced the SN-95 Mustang for 1994, the company updated the proven Fox-platform architecture to Fox-4 specs and wrapped it in more aerodynamic sheetmetal. That formula quickly made the new Mustang a favorite for everyone from weekend autocross competitors to professional road racers thanks to its adaptable platform, which enjoys massive aftermarket support.

Race Ready

This example takes those strengths to the extreme. Under the vented fiberglass hood sits a 358-cubic-inch Ford C3 NASCAR V8 topped with a Holley carburetor and backed by a TREMEC five-speed manual transmission. A dry-sump oiling system keeps the engine supplied with oil during sustained high-rpm cornering, making it well suited for the long sessions and high lateral loads encountered on a road course.

The SN-95’s clean lines are complemented by lightweight race-prepped bodywork, while the purpose-built chassis underneath was designed to maximize grip, durability, and consistency over long track sessions. (Photo Credit: Cars & Bids)

The rest of the build reinforces that singular mission. Fiberglass front fenders, a fiberglass front bumper, and a vented fiberglass hood help reduce weight while simplifying repairs between race weekends. Behind the lightweight 18-inch Forgeline ZX3 wheels are substantial Baer brakes designed to withstand repeated heavy braking without fading.

Inside, every unnecessary comfort feature has given way to race-ready equipment. Recaro Pole Position seats keep the driver planted behind a quick-release steering wheel, while a full roll cage, fuel cell, and onboard fire-suppression system underscore that this Mustang was engineered for all-out competition.

Battle Scars

Like any good veteran racer, this SN-95 has the scars to prove it. The splitter is scraped, the fiberglass carries its share of chips, and the cockpit shows plenty of use, all reminding you this Mustang earned its reputation the hard way.

Those signs of use extend beyond the cosmetics. The listing noted that tires carry 2013 date codes, while most of the SFI-certified safety equipment has expired. Likewise, the roll cage may no longer comply with current SCCA or FIA regulations, so anyone planning to return the car to competition should expect to update the safety equipment before heading back onto the circuit.

There’s nothing luxurious about the cockpit, and that’s the point. Recaro Pole Position seats, a quick-release steering wheel, full roll cage, fuel cell, and onboard fire-suppression system leave no doubt this Mustang was built to compete. (Photo Credit: Cars & Bids)

Building a dedicated road-race Mustang with this level of equipment would cost substantially more than the $12,500 winning bid. Between the Ford C3 NASCAR engine, TREMEC five-speed, dry-sump oiling system, Forgeline wheels, Baer brakes, fiberglass bodywork, and race-prepped cockpit, the new owner acquired a serious collection of hardware at a fraction of what it would cost to duplicate today.

Bringing the car back into compliance with modern racing regulations won’t be free, but that’s the nature of buying an authentic competition car instead of a freshly restored tribute. Once the safety equipment is updated, this SN-95 has every opportunity to return to doing exactly what it was designed for. Rather than sitting behind museum ropes, it could once again spend its weekends clipping apexes and chasing lap times.