In the racing world, resting on your laurels means setting yourself up for eventual defeat. That’s why ProCharger keeps engineering and refining its race superchargers for even higher levels of performance. The new F-4X-140-2, shown at the SEMA Show, is built to win on the drag strip with 4,000-horsepower capability.

Developed through a year of testing and refinement with some of the sport’s leading racers and tuners, this latest centrifugal supercharger represents a significant evolution of the company’s outlaw Pro Mod blower. It retains the proven F-4 gearbox architecture while incorporating a larger 14.5-inch housing, a redesigned impeller, and a 5-inch outlet to improve airflow and overall efficiency.

ProCharger’s F-4X-140-2 centrifugal race supercharger features a 14.5-inch housing, redesigned high-efficiency impeller, and 5-inch outlet to support up to 4,000 horsepower. Rated for 4,700 CFM of airflow and up to 65 PSI of boost, the supercharger spins its 5.55-inch-inducer impeller at speeds up to 72,000 rpm. A 4.7:7 step-up ratio drives the impeller, while the proven F-4 gearbox provides the durability required for demanding drag racing applications.

The changes aren’t just theoretical. The F-4X-140-2 has already established its credentials in competition, powering Johnny Camp’s Pro Mod to a 3.54-second eighth-mile pass and a PDRA Pro Boost elapsed-time record. It also helped Grant Schlosser capture the Pro 275 championship, with ProCharger-equipped racers securing the first and second qualifying positions in the class.

“We’re looking at our new F-4X-140-2. This is essentially the latest version of our outlaw Pro Mod blower. It’s the supercharger that currently holds the PDRA Pro Boost elapsed-time record, and it also recently powered the championship-winning car in Pro 275,” Walt Sipp, Director of Service and Motorsports at ProCharger, said. “It’s definitely a step forward in efficiency for our race superchargers.

Race Proven

It retains the F-4 gearbox we’ve been using for several years, which is an extremely strong and durable gearbox. However, it features a larger housing and a new impeller design with improved efficiency. The combination works really well.”

The hardware behind that performance is engineered for serious airflow. ProCharger rates the F-4X-140-2 at 4,700 CFM, with a maximum boost rating of 65 PSI and an impeller speed limit of 72,000 rpm. Its 5.55-inch inducer works within the larger housing to move substantial air volume while the redesigned impeller targets greater efficiency than the previous generation.

“Our original 140-1 supercharger was capable of supporting 4,000 horsepower. The biggest difference with this new model is the improved efficiency of the impeller wheel, particularly as you approach the maximum allowable size for the inducer,” Sipp explained. “The larger 14.5-inch housing and five-inch outlet also work together with the new impeller design to improve performance. Typically, we’re seeing a boost increase of approximately 7 to 10 PSI over the previous generation. That’s a pretty substantial jump in performance.”

That increase in performance wasn’t developed in a vacuum, however. ProCharger leaned on its extensive roster of racers and tuners to further the development of this supercharger and yield some impressive results.

Developed with input from leading Pro Mod racers and tuners, the F-4X-140-2 has already powered a PDRA Pro Boost record and a Pro 275 championship.

“We’ve been developing different iterations of this new design and larger-housing blower for about the last year. It’s gone through a few changes along the way, and we’ve ultimately settled on this configuration,” Sipp added. “We’ve worked with several racers specifically during the development process. Obviously, Johnny Camp is one of our primary guys on the Pro Mod side, but we’ve also worked with Jeff Rudolph, Shawn Ellington, and other racers running our equipment in Pro Mod. They’ve helped us develop it, along with some really good tuners.”

ProCharger offers a range of race superchargers for different horsepower levels and racing applications, but the F-4X-140-2 sits near the top of that lineup. Its combination of substantial airflow capacity, high boost potential, and proven competition results makes it a serious option for racers chasing championships.