Enthusiasts will always push hardware to its limits, and transmissions are often pushed to the brink by today’s impressive engine outputs. For those dedicated to the manual transmission (and we salute you) who want the strongest possible option, TREMEC heeded the call with its aftermarket billet housing for its vaunted Magnum six-speed manual transmission, which the company showed off at the SEMA Show.

Machined from 6061 aluminum, the new billet components are designed for high-horsepower, high-torque applications where transmission durability is every bit as important as engine output. To that end, TREMEC displayed a billet adapter plate, main case, and extension housing at the SEMA Show.

Machined from 6061 aluminum, TREMEC’s new billet aluminum adapter plate joins the billet main case and extension housing in the company’s effort to offer additional strength for high-horsepower, high-torque applications. At the heart of TREMEC’s billet Magnum upgrade is the 6061 aluminum main case. The new housing is designed to provide additional strength for demanding performance combinations and can be configured with an optional internal oil pump provision.

“…Obviously there is an added benefit in strength. Some people want them just because they like the look, but the reality is we’re doing this to add strength to the transmission,” Mike Kidd of TREMEC explained. “We’re also incorporating an optional oil pump into the Magnum. The TKX doesn’t have that, but we’ll work toward that.”

Beyond the additional strength potential, the new housings offer an interesting functional option. TREMEC will offer the Magnum billet configuration with an optional internal oil pump provision, adding another layer of flexibility for enthusiasts building transmissions around demanding performance combinations. Kidd noted that the TKX does not currently feature that provision, though the company plans to work toward expanding the concept.

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The initial rollout focuses on the Magnum, with the adapter plate, main case, and extension housing leading the way. The TKX is next on the development list, signaling that TREMEC sees potential for billet construction beyond its flagship six-speed.

Enthusiasts interested in purchasing a complete transmission rather than individual housings might eventually have that option, too.

Completing the billet housing package is this extension housing for the TREMEC Magnum six-speed. Along with the main case and adapter plate, it brings billet construction throughout the transmission housing assembly, giving enthusiasts another option when building a manual transmission for serious power.

“At some point, we will offer complete transmissions with the billet housings. Right now, it’s more about releasing the housings and getting them into the market so we can understand the demand,” Kidd added. “If the demand is there and people say they want to buy a complete Magnum with all the billet housings, then we’ll move in that direction. It’s going to take a little bit of time before we get there.”

Pricing has not yet been established, but availability is projected for the first quarter of next year. Those interested in upgrading to a billet housing can contact one of TREMEC’s Elite Distributors for more information about the billet housings and their availability.