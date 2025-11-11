SEMA 2025: Detroit Speed Wins Best Street Performance Product With Fox SLA

Detroit Speed brought something for Fox fans at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and left with top honors. The company’s Fox Mustang Short Long Arm Conversion System earned the Best New Product Award in the Street Performance category, offering a path for Fox-platform fans to upgrade the handling and braking of their rides.

“We’re honored to receive the SEMA New Product Award for the Fox Body Mustang Short Long Arm Conversion System,” Nate Peterman, Senior Product Manager at Detroit Speed, said. “This recognition validates the innovative approach our team took to bring modern performance to the Fox Body platform.”

Detroit Speed’s Short Long Arm Conversion replaces the factory Fox MacPherson strut front suspension with a modern double-wishbone layout for superior handling and adjustability. The system’s integrated cradle, tubular arms, and coilover setup bring modern performance geometry to one of Ford’s most iconic chassis designs.

For decades, Fox owners have pushed the limits of straight-line speed, but now Detroit Speed is helping these cars carve corners with confidence. The SLA Conversion replaces the factory MacPherson strut setup with a double-wishbone layout. The result is sharper steering, reduced body roll, and improved geometry that gives these classic Mustangs the kind of composure you’d expect from a modern performance car.

The system is more than a handling upgrade; it’s a complete modernization of the Fox front suspension. Designed for strength and precision, the kit integrates a new cradle, tubular control arms, and coilovers with fully adjustable geometry. The package is engineered for race-level durability with OEM-quality fit and finish, offering enthusiasts a bolt-on path to track-ready capability without sacrificing street manners.

“The recognition for our Fox Body SLA Kit is just the start,” Peterman added. “Our team is committed to developing new solutions that keep enthusiasts excited about what’s next.”