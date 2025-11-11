SEMA 2025: Dillon Houck's Project SHO-OFF Falcon

SEMA 2025: Dillon Houck’s Project SHO-OFF Falcon

Evander Espolong
November 11, 2025
Engine of Project SHO-OFF Falcon

SEMA 2025 is a sea of high-dollar builds, but one of the most inventive Blue Oval machines was parked at the OSH Cut booth. It’s Dillon Houck‘s 1965 Ford Falcon, Project SHO-OFF, and it’s a masterclass in creativity and problem-solving. Houck isn’t new to this; he’s a young builder who already made multiple trips to the SEMA floor, earning the backing of major brands like LIQUI MOLY. But this build is special.

Dillon Houck's Project SHO-OFF Falcon at OSH Cut Booth

The car’s story is incredible. Houck found this four-door Falcon in a field when he was in middle school, imagining it as a cool cruiser for him and his friends. He brought it back, did the bodywork, paint, and interior, and even brought it to SEMA 2023 as a clean, six-cylinder restomod. For its 2025 return, he raised the build to an entirely new level.

Dillon Houck's Customized Helmet
Interior of Project SHO-OFF Falcon
Interior of Project SHO-OFF Falcon (2)
custom stainless exhaust

The centerpiece of the car’s transformation is an engine that is a common swap candidate, the multi-valve V6 engine from a 1991 Taurus SHO. This wasn’t just any engine; it was a near-perfect specimen with only 357 original miles, preserved in an early Ford test car. The monumental challenge is that the transverse installation of the SHO engine.

Interior of Project SHO-OFF Falcon Rear View
Interior of Project SHO-OFF Falcon Rear View (2)
Engine of Project SHO-OFF Falcon (5)
Project SHO-OFF Falcon Wheels

To make it work in a rear-wheel-drive Falcon required an immense amount of custom fabrication. This is where the Project SHO-OFF name really earns its keep, relying on 108 custom-designed adapters from OSH Cut, new engine mounts, relocated coils, and a heavily modified intake. As if that wasn’t complex enough, the team also brilliantly tucked a ProCharger P-1SC into the engine bay, feeding a TREMEC T-5 five-speed manual transmission.

Engine of Project SHO-OFF Falcon
Engine of Project SHO-OFF Falcon (4)
Engine of Project SHO-OFF Falcon (3)
Engine of Project SHO-OFF Falcon (2)

The car’s foundation is just as impressive, with a Heidts Superide II front end and 13-inch, six-piston Wilwood brakes. Dillon wisely kept the unique two-tone Champagne and Cherry Red Metallic paint, which now complements a new, four-bucket leather interior, a custom dash with Dakota Digital gauges, and a roll bar. Project SHO-OFF is a stunning example of what happens when a young builder’s passion and ingenuity meet a forgotten field find, resulting in a true SEMA showstopper.

You might also like
SEMA 2025: IDIDIT’s Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column Is Built For Racers

IDIDIT showed off its adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column at SEMA 2025. This heavy-duty column is designed to adapt to a variety of race cars.

Evander Espolong

Recommended Next

SEMA 2025: Detroit Speed Wins Best Street Performance Product With Fox SLA

SEMA 2025: Godzilla Cobra Is A 1,000HP Tribute To Shelby’s Ride

SEMA 2025: Project SHO-OFF Takes The Bull By The Horns