SEMA 2025: Godzilla Cobra Is A 1,000HP Tribute To Shelby’s Ride

Few roadsters carry more heritage, or horsepower, than Carroll Shelby’s personal twin-supercharged Cobra. Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars created its CSX10000-series Shelby Cobra Super Snake to honor 60 years of Shelby’s legendary ride. It version carries the kind of performance he would have loved with a modern bite, courtesy of a 1,000-plus-horsepower supercharged 7.3-liter Godzilla V8.

The wide-nose hood scoop and LED headlights modernize the CSX10000-series Shelby Cobra Super Snake’s unmistakable face, while optional blackout trim and anniversary badging mark it as a limited-edition machine.

“The Shelby Cobra Super Snake honors the mighty roadster built for Carroll Shelby in the 1960s, which was considered the ‘King Kong’ of its time,” Lance Stander, CEO of Superformance, said. “By adding the modern Godzilla motor and other supercar enhancements, the Shelby Cobra Super Snake is once again the king of the road.”

Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars joined forces to resurrect the king of all monster Cobras, paying tribute to chassis CSX3015, the one-off roadster Carroll Shelby built in 1966 after losing too many highway battles to a friend’s Ferrari. His solution back then was a pair of Paxton superchargers and a big dose of Texas bravado. The result was an untouchable Cobra.

Ford’s supercharged 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 delivers the kind of output that would make Carroll Shelby smile. It pumps out more than 1,000 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque to motivate a lightweight package that weighs less than 2,700 pounds.

“We launched the CSX10000 series at SEMA in 2023 with the 30th anniversary of the Shelby Licensed Superformance MKIII, which was a collaboration between Carroll Shelby Licensing and Superformance,” Stander explained. “This next model celebrates a special car, CSX3015, custom-built in 1966 by Shelby American for Carroll. That car is worth millions of dollars today and was the inspiration for the next-generation Shelby Cobra Super Snake. We retained the bold lines of the original car while incorporating modern touches that collectors and enthusiasts want today.”

Modern Snake

The CSX10000-series Shelby Cobra Super Snake, takes its cues from that legendary roadster while adding cutting-edge performance and safety features. The car leverages Superformance’s safety-tested rectangular box frame with a TIG-welded ladder chassis, front and rear crumple zones, and independent suspension with adjustable coilovers and unequal-length A-arms. Wilwood power-assisted disc brakes come standard, and buyers can opt for power steering, ABS, traction control, and even air conditioning.

The steel-reinforced fiberglass body is bonded to the chassis for strength and durability. Specially designed billet aluminum 18-inch wheels wear modern tires, measuring 335/30ZR18 out back and 275/35ZR18 up front, to deliver serious grip. The rolling chassis arrives completely assembled and ready for a drivetrain install, with the 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla V8 as the centerpiece.

“Carroll Shelby decided to build the ultimate Cobra after watching the taillamps of his friend Stan Mullin’s Ferrari on their regular fast jaunts to Lake Tahoe,” said Stander. “He wanted more ‘bite’ from his Cobra, especially at the top end. In 1966, Shelby and his team installed a pair of Paxton superchargers with a reinforced automatic transmission in the lightweight roadster. According to stories from that period, Shelby exploded past Mullin at 140 mph in the Cobra Super Snake, eating the Ferrari alive.”

Custom leather and Alcantara upholstery, carbon-fiber steering wheel, billet shifter, and serialized Super Snake plaques blend modern craftsmanship with vintage racing charm.

With a supercharged Godzilla and a unique tune, this CSX10000-series Shelby Cobra Super Snake has a venomous bit of over 1,000 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. Weighing between 2,400 and 2,660 pounds, depending on configuration, the power-to-weight ratio is favorable to performance, to say the least.

Massive 335-series tires fill the flared fenders, while dual roll hoops, LED taillamps, and special commemorative badging give the rear an unmistakably muscular stance.

Inside, the cockpit retains the traditional Cobra layout with modern refinement. Luxuriously upholstered leather and Alcantara cover custom high-back seats, while a carbon-fiber steering wheel, billet shifter, and serialized plaques give each Super Snake a bespoke touch. Custom gauges, Super Snake logos, and a drop-down center console complete the updated interior.

CSX10000-Series Shelby Cobra Super Snake Features

Super Snake wide nose hood scoop

LED Headlights

Special color/stripe designs

Custom high back leather/Alcantara interior with Super Snake logo and custom gauges

Custom drop-down center console design

Billet shifter and ignition key enclosure with logo

Custom carbon fiber steering wheel

Serialized Super Snake plaque

Commemorative badging interior and exterior

Options include a blackout package, a low-profile Lexan windshield, AC, power steering, ABS, traction control, and custom lap belts

Shelby anniversary 18-inch billet Wheel and Tire package

As with all Superformance cars, the CSX10000 is offered as a rolling chassis, ready for a buyer’s choice of drivetrain. A roller starts at $120,000, and orders are already open through Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars. Only 20 examples are set for production, with each carrying a serialized CSX10000 number.