SEMA 2025: Holley Offers A Complete Fox Mustang Fuel System Upgrade

Holley’s Fox Mustang Fuel System Kit includes a 340- or 525-liter-per-hour pump module, billet filter, fuel pressure regulator, fuel-pressure gauge, 40 feet of -6AN or -8AN braided hose, AN fittings, EFI-rated clamps, all new hardware, and an electric fuel pump wiring harness and relay kit. Designed to fit factory routing and mounting locations, it installs cleanly with minimal drilling and supports pump gas and E85, giving your 1986-1993 5.0-liter Mustang a reliable, high-performance fuel system with no guesswork.

Holley designed the kits to use as much of the original chassis and sheet metal routing as possible, keeping installation straightforward and clean. Minimal to no drilling is required, so the system integrates neatly with your Mustang’s factory layout.

A new electric fuel pump harness and relay wiring kit ensures the pump receives proper amperage, improving reliability and keeping fuel pressure steady under all conditions.

Making the installation less daunting are step-by-step instructions that guide you through the process. You don’t have to piece together mismatched components or worry about plumbing and wiring, as Holley’s kit handles it all. The combination of performance, ease of install, and OEM-like appearance makes this a solid upgrade for anyone restoring, modifying, or building a Fox Mustang for street or track use.