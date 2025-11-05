SEMA 2025: Ringbrothers Reveals 800HP 1969 Mustang KINGPIN Restomod

Ringbrothers reimagined one of Ford’s most iconic muscle cars with its latest creation, KINGPIN, a 1969 Mustang Mach 1 restomod that fuses handcrafted metalwork, modern engineering, and a dark, menacing aesthetic. Built over 5,500 hours, the Wisconsin-based builders combined the design of a 20th-century icon with 21st-century technology to create a machine that is as detailed as it is powerful.

At the heart of KINGPIN is a Wegner Motorsports 5.0-liter Coyote V8 topped with a Whipple supercharger, producing well over 800 horsepower. That power travels through a Bowler Transmissions Carbon Edition six-speed manual gearbox, while Ringbrothers’ custom-fabricated headers and a Flowmaster Super 44 stainless-steel exhaust give the engine its distinctive voice.

The front end of KINGPIN wears widened fenders, a reprofiled hood, and one-off carbon-fiber trim that replaces nearly every factory surface. The carbon-fiber lower valance and custom grille surround add definition to the Mach 1’s already bold design, while subtle Grab-Her Green accents highlight its sharp body lines.

The chassis is a re-engineered Roadster Shop FAST TRACK Stage III platform that was converted back into a unibody for added rigidity. The Mach 1’s bodywork is widened 2 inches up front and 3.5 inches at the rear, and the wheelbase stretches an additional 1.5 inches to improve stance and handling.

“The Mustang Mach 1 has always been an aggressive-looking car, and the client was adamant about creating a sinister aesthetic,” Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring said. “We asked ourselves, ‘What would the final boss in a John Wick film drive?’ This was the result. Everything was cued off the Mustang’s original design, but we ramped up the drama, sharpened the lines, and added a number of one-off and 3D-printed details to make it truly stand out.”

That dramatic redesign is finished in a custom shade of BASF Bootleg Black accented by Grab-Her Green trim, which is an obvious tip of the hat to Ford’s classic Grabber Green, subtly shifted to enhance the car’s moody character. Wide Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on HRE Vintage Series 517 wheels complete the stance, while Fox RS single-adjustable coilovers and Roadster Shop independent suspension help KINGPIN stick to the pavement. Stopping power comes courtesy of massive Brembo brakes.

Handcrafted Detail

Every inch of KINGPIN highlights Ringbrothers’ craftsmanship. The body features a one-off carbon-fiber hood, grille surround, lower front valance, rear diffuser, and tail panel. Lowered rear quarter panels vent through the carbon-fiber tail, while the design’s flow emphasizes both aerodynamic function and visual aggression. The metalwork alone represents hundreds of hours of reshaping and refining Ford’s original lines into something that feels both timeless and contemporary.

Inside, KINGPIN blends performance and design with 3D-printed brightwork, machined trim pieces, and a custom ENYO crushed-carbon steering wheel. The cabin also includes Dakota Digital gauges and a Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum climate system, all integrated into a layout that respects the Mach 1’s heritage but updates it for modern driving.

The rear of KINGPIN wears lowered quarter panels that vent through a custom carbon-fiber tail panel and diffuser. Every panel was reworked for function and fit, with clean transitions between metal and carbon elements. The design ties together the wide stance and low profile while maintaining the character of the original Mach 1.

“Over 5,500 hours went into building KINGPIN and perfecting its aesthetics. Every piece of this car has been touched and updated with sharpening the original design cues in mind,” Ringbrothers co-founder Mike Ring added. “There are a lot of nuances that went into the design, and we’re grateful for our team of trusted partners like BASF, GENTEX, HRE Wheels, and others for making it all possible.”

KINGPIN pushes the envelope of restomodding, and it will be interesting to see what the company does next.