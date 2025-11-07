SEMA 2025: SPEC Design’s 2026 Ford F-150 RS/X Is A Boosted Brawler 

Boosted F-150 street trucks are hotter than ever, and SPEC Design Company just threw down the gauntlet with a turn-key option. The Texas-based builder revealed its 2026 Ford F-150 RS/X in the Magnuson Superchargers booth at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Limited to just 25 builds, each one is hand-crafted and customized to its owner’s exact vision through SPEC’s in-house design program.

Carbon-fiber bodywork from Anderson Composites and Putco LED lighting gives the RS/X a wide, planted, and aggressive face that commands attention. Clean aero lines and carbon details highlight the handcrafted finish and emphasize the truck’s stance.



“The RS/X is pure obsession,” Mike White, founder of SPEC Design Company, said. “We set out to prove how far a dealer-sold truck can go — beyond performance packages or simple appearance mods. This program is built for owners who want a piece of mechanical art — a regular-cab truck that strikes like a supercar and feels truly one-of-one. Every detail is custom-engineered to reflect its owner’s vision. This program is personalized from start to finish. We’re not just delivering performance — we’re creating rolling art that’s engineered and hand-finished here in Texas.”

At the heart of every RS/X is a hand-assembled Coyote 5.0-liter engine topped with a Magnuson supercharger, tuned to an even 1,000 horsepower. Kooks headers and a Corsa Performance exhaust round out the package, giving this truck both the bark and bite to back up its numbers. The combination delivers instant throttle response and a deep, distinctive SPEC exhaust note that sets it apart from the average work truck.

Tailored Truck

To match its monstrous power output, SPEC fitted the F-150 RS/X with a fully adjustable QA1 performance suspension system, giving it a balance of daily comfort and track-day precision. Rotora carbon-ceramic brakes with eight-piston forged front and four-piston rear calipers deliver serious stopping force. Wrapped around those big brakes are Forgeline center-lock forged wheels wrapped in sticky Toyo rubber, paired to plant the truck to the pavement.

Carbon-fiber bodywork from Anderson Composites and Putco LED lighting gives the RS/X a wide, planted, and aggressive face that commands attention. Clean aero lines and bespoke carbon details highlight the handcrafted finish and emphasize the truck’s stance.

From its aggressive stance to its carbon-fiber bodywork, the RS/X stands apart. Anderson Composites crafted the lightweight panels, while Putco Lighting provides the LED signature look. Inside, Katzkin leather upholstery and precision-stitched details transform the cabin into a driver-focused mix of luxury and performance.

Meanwhile, SPEC’s Paint-to-Sample Individualization Program lets each buyer choose everything from custom color formulas and stitching patterns to hardware finishes. No two RS/X builds will be alike.