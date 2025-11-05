SEMA 2025: Summit Racing Drops F-150 Turbo Upgrades & Catch Cans

The Ford F-150 has quickly become one of the hottest things to modify into a hot rod hauler, and the EcoBoost variations are no exception. Summit Racing has leaned into its in-house product lineup, in addition to being the 3,000-pound giant of aftermarket retail. At the 2025 SEMA Show, Summit released a number of upgrades for the maligned but promising EcoBoost including F-150 turbo upgrades.

“We know the factory turbos are prone to failure on the EcoBoost along with the manifolds,” stated Justin Weidman at Summit Racing. The solution was engineering a set of turbos and manifolds for the 3.5L EcoBoost, along with virtually every other part associated with them. The upgrades include the 2013-2016 models and 2018-2020 with more variations on the way.

The ‘18-’20 version has a 41mm billet compressor with revised aero for more torque than OEM and a matching 40.30mm turbine, in OEM spec-housing made on brand-new tooling for tighter tolerances and better finish while still being completely bolt-in and direct-fit. The oil inlet and outlet along with the coolant is just as you’d find on an OEM turbo as well with the wastegate actuator included. It’s a great opportunity to replace a failing part with something that is better than stock for increased horsepower, torque, and fuel efficiency for around $650 each.

The ‘13-’16 version has the smaller 36.70mm billet compressor and 40.30mm turbine, again with the wastegate actuator included. It sells for around $400 each and is available on SummitRacing.com right now.

Summit also released a full lineup of catch cans for all F-150s, from 2015-2020 in a couple configurations that are still direct fit with OEM connections. A standard capacity recirculating style (PN SUM-300158), external ventilated (PN SUM-300159), and a pressure relief model (PN SUM-300160) can fill all your needs. If you have a boosted F-150 and you don’t have a catch can yet, you should consider adding one of these to your online shopping cart.

But wait…there’s more! Summit dropped a paddle shifter kit for the F-150 and F-150 Raptor to put rapid shifts at your fingertips. Let’s face it, manual shift mode on a vehicle with a column and handle shifter is virtually useless. Paddle shifters can certainly increase the fun factor.