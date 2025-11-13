SEMA 2025: TREMEC’s Manual Transaxle Is An Intriguing Aftermarket Option

TREMEC’s latest creation puts the thrill of manual shifting back to performance builders who want to utilize a transaxle for fitment or improved weight balance. The company’s new six-speed manual transaxle gives builders a way to bring true analog control to mid-engine and custom performance projects without sacrificing balance and precision.

Designed for serious power and exceptional handling, the transaxle blends decades of TREMEC manual transmission experience into a compact package built for flexibility and strength. It’s ideal for mid-engine layouts or any custom rear-wheel-drive application that emphasizes balance.

Sharing the dimensions and mounting points of the Mustang GTD’s DCT transaxle, TREMEC’s new six-speed manual opens the door for a potential manual-shift conversion in Ford’s flagship Mustang supercar.

The transaxle made its public debut at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it grabbed attention from supercar enthusiasts and builders alike. What makes it especially intriguing for Ford fans is that it shares the same dimensions and mounting points as the eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle found in the Mustang GTD. That means, in theory, a GTD owner chasing the ultimate driver’s experience could swap to a three-pedal setup without completely re-engineering the car’s structure.

Beyond that, its design opens exciting possibilities for the custom market. The transaxle’s compact layout and high torque capacity could make it the perfect fit for a creative restomod or exotic mid-engine build. It could be the missing link for anyone dreaming wild Pantera project.

Rated for an impressive 1,000 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque, the transaxle’s aluminum construction, limited-slip differential, and cable-shift mechanism make it a natural fit for mid-engine restomod projects.

Engineered to handle the abuse of serious performance driving, the TREMEC six-speed manual transaxle is rated for 1,000 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque, with an 8,600-rpm capability. Inside, six forward gears and Reverse are helical-cut to balance strength, noise control, and durability, while a mechanical, limited-slip differential ensures consistent traction under load.

Its aluminum case achieves the right mix of rigidity and lightness, and the side-mounted cable shift mechanism provides crisp, direct throws for maximum driver connection. Lubrication and cooling come from an internal gerotor pump driven by the input shaft, ensuring reliable performance even under sustained heat and load.

Altogether, the TREMEC six-speed manual transaxle represents a compelling new option for high-performance builders to bring modern manual shifting to mid-engine projects.