SEMA is usually known for the flashy new parts that blink and shine. However, sometimes we run across a new product that is coming to market to simply provide a solution to an issue. That’s exactly the case when we walked into Vibrant Performance’s booth. While a catch can upgrade might not seem all that important, for someone making huge horsepower who has outgrown their existing catch can setup, this new can is just what the doctor ordered.

“Our regular catch cans work for a wide range of applications. But for the guys with big horsepower, those don’t work so well. This upgrade is for them,” says Vibrant Performance’s Tasin Disha. The word “upgrade” is pretty prominent there, as this isn’t an all-new kit, but rather a new filter assembly that fits the existing Vibrant Performance Gen-3 medium (1.5-liter) and large (2.0-liter) catch can kits and provides additional filter media.

“We’ve given the high-horsepower guys a drop-in solution. They have our standard kit, and then add this filter barrel, and it all works together,” Disha explains. “You spin off the old filter barrel and then thread on the new filter barrel.”

Lots of times, catch cans are mounted in less-than-convenient places, so being able to check whether or not you need to go through the trouble of dumping the can, without actually going through the trouble of removing the can, is a real time saver, which is why Vibrant has built the feature into their catch cans.

While the original kit has been, and is currently available for purchase from Vibrant Performance’s website and dealers, the high-horsepower filter barrel upgrade won’t be available for purchase until the beginning of 2027. “We’re hoping to have them ready by January,” says Disha.