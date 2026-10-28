Watch How A Mustang GT3 Is Constructed For Competition

Inside a repurposed, windowless engine building in Mooresville, North Carolina, the crew at Multimatic Motorsports prepares two race cars for the Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis. Outside, pit crew members practice sub-10-second Michelin tire changes, while 40 specialists work inside the divided rooms that serve as the exclusive manufacturing hub for every Ford Mustang GT3 on the grid.

Every race car begins as a standard, uncoated galvanized body-in-white from Ford’s plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Before assembly begins in Mooresville, the shell undergoes structural modification and receives a custom roll cage and rear subframe.

“This is a Mustang body in white that we get from Flat Rock, Michigan, and it goes to a company called Watson Engineering in Detroit to get cut up to our specs,” Charlie Cadieux explains.

Using a surface plate, the facility handles sheetmetal, fabrication, powder coating, and final fitment in-house. Once the modified shell returns from paint, it enters the production room for stage-one assembly. Technicians bond body panels onto the chassis before building out the mechanical systems for customer teams or factory race duty.

In the composites room, specialists repair battered aerodynamic parts including floors, side sills, diffusers, and splitters. While the team patches normal wear between races, heavy crash damage, like what the No. 65 car suffered at Watkins Glen, requires full replacement.

Precision Performance

Endurance reliability demands electrical precision and drivetrain inspection. In the wiring room, technicians build complete looms for the Ford Mustang GT3 fleet and validate every harness on a Cirris testing machine.

“This Cirris machine tests and verifies everything that we have built here by sending a signal between every single wire,” a tech at the facility adds. “If there are any errors, it guides you to where the error is so you can easily fix it, and then it prints out a certificate so they know it is done to standard.”

Before loading the transporters for Indianapolis, the cars hit the setup pad to dial in ride heights within a tenth of an inch. Engineers also prepared preconfigured option sets for all four dampers, letting the crew swap front or rear units on pit lane whenever drivers request handling changes.

If you want to see some of these impressive machines in competition, the next opportunity is the 6 Hours of Monza from November 6–8.