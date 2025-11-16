131-Mile 1992 Mustang LX Coupe Still In The Wrapper Sold For Big Money

If you’ve ever wished you could relive the glory days of Fox-era Mustang performance, one collector just came close. A 1992 Mustang LX coupe showing only 131 miles surfaced in late October and quickly drew attention and garnered serious money.

Posted by King of Cars & Trucks on October 24 and listed for $149,500 on October 30, the car was marked sold just a day later. Whether it brought the full asking price or not, the lightning-fast sale shows just how hot the market has become for untouched, low-mileage Fox coupes.

Shortly after it was listed for sale in the mid-six-figure range by King of Cars and Trucks, this pristine 1992 Mustang LX sold to a new owner on the West Coast. (Photo Credit: King of Cars and Trucks)

This particular example was described as being “still in the wrapper,” and that’s no exaggeration. All the factory plastic and stickers remain intact, along with the original keys, owner’s manuals, and title. With barely a tank of fuel’s worth of mileage, it’s essentially a brand-new 1992 Mustang preserved for more than three decades.

The Fox-platform cars have been building momentum in the collector market for years, but pristine coupes like this have become the gold standard. The lightweight, 5.0-liter LX coupe has long been the enthusiast’s favorite thanks to its no-nonsense design and performance potential. Finding one that has escaped decades of modifications, racing, and weathering is almost unheard of.

With only 131 miles on the clock, this 5.0 LX still wore plastic on its seats as if it were waiting for prep at the dealership back in the day. There can’t be many Foxes left like this. (Photo Credit: King of Cars and Trucks)

For collectors, cars like this serve as reference points and perfect examples of factory originality. For builders and enthusiasts, they’re a reminder of what made the 5.0-liter Mustang legend so enduring. The simple formula of a small-block V8, manual gearbox, and rear-wheel drive continues to inspire enthusiasts to this day.

As the seller quipped, “They say you can’t get the girl you had in high school, but you sure can get the car.” For one lucky buyer, that dream came true, and it was still wrapped in plastic and smelling like the teen spirit of 1992.