1,400+HP Super Mustang Mach-E Takes On Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Ford Performance is heading back to the mountain with a new take on its electric demonstrator program. This time, the company will debut the Super Mustang Mach‑E at the 102nd Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 22. Designed in collaboration with STARD Advanced Research, the heavily modified machine builds on Ford’s recent EV efforts at the event, which previously included the SuperVan and SuperTruck concepts.

What we learn here goes straight into future production… — Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance

Rather than just a modified SUV, the Super Mustang Mach‑E is a dedicated hillclimb car that trades practicality for performance. It features a coupe-style body with aggressive aerodynamics, including a large front splitter and a towering rear wing said to generate nearly 7,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph. While loosely inspired by the street-going Mach‑E GT, this purpose-built machine is a one-off engineering exercise focused on high-speed cornering and energy recovery.

“We’re continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible with electric vehicles,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance, said. “This Super Mustang Mach-E demonstrator represents the next stage in our electrification journey — lighter, leaner, just as powerful, and more capable in high-altitude competition.”

Power is delivered by a trio of STARD UHP six-phase motors and a 50-kWh, 799-volt battery system. Combined, they produce up to 1,421 horsepower, with regenerative braking capable of recapturing energy at a rate of 710 kW. Further improving its performance, engineers also managed to reduce the Super Mustang Mach-E’s weight, as compared with the 2023 SuperTruck, by 260 pounds.

Different Beast

Veteran hillclimb driver Romain Dumas handles driving duties again this year. The former record holder and current Ford demonstrator pilot is familiar with the unique challenges of the mountain and the cutting edge of EV race technology. He’ll be piloting the number 310 car for his 10th overall attempt at Pikes Peak and third with the Blue Oval.

“After last year’s incredible run with the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck and SuperVan 4.2 before it, I’m honored to be back with Ford to take on this challenge once again,” said Dumas. “This Mach-E is a different beast, and we’re excited to see what it can do on the mountain.”

Insights from this project are expected to influence future production EVs, particularly in areas like thermal management, power delivery, and regenerative braking. With vehicles like the Super Mustang Mach‑E, the company continues to treat Pikes Peak as a proving ground for electrified performance.

“Racing is our test bed,” Rushbrook added. “Every data point we gather on the mountain helps us build better electric vehicles for our customers —whether it’s maximizing power delivery, improving regen strategies, or managing heat in extreme elevation changes. What we learn here goes straight into future production.”