1,400+HP Super Mustang Mach-E Takes On Pikes Peak Hill Climb

steveturner
By Steve Turner June 20, 2025

Ford Performance is heading back to the mountain with a new take on its electric demonstrator program. This time, the company will debut the Super Mustang Mach‑E at the 102nd Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 22. Designed in collaboration with STARD Advanced Research, the heavily modified machine builds on Ford’s recent EV efforts at the event, which previously included the SuperVan and SuperTruck concepts.

What we learn here goes straight into future production… — Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance

Rather than just a modified SUV, the Super Mustang Mach‑E is a dedicated hillclimb car that trades practicality for performance. It features a coupe-style body with aggressive aerodynamics, including a large front splitter and a towering rear wing said to generate nearly 7,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph. While loosely inspired by the street-going Mach‑E GT, this purpose-built machine is a one-off engineering exercise focused on high-speed cornering and energy recovery.

Mach-E

Ford Performance is set to take on the Pikes Peak hill climb with Romain Dumas behind the wheel of the 1,400-horsepower Super Mustang Mach-E demonstrator. (Photo Credit: Ford Performance)

“We’re continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible with electric vehicles,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance, said. “This Super Mustang Mach-E demonstrator represents the next stage in our electrification journey — lighter, leaner, just as powerful, and more capable in high-altitude competition.”

Power is delivered by a trio of STARD UHP six-phase motors and a 50-kWh, 799-volt battery system. Combined, they produce up to 1,421 horsepower, with regenerative braking capable of recapturing energy at a rate of 710 kW. Further improving its performance, engineers also managed to reduce the Super Mustang Mach-E’s weight, as compared with the 2023 SuperTruck, by 260 pounds.

Different Beast

Veteran hillclimb driver Romain Dumas handles driving duties again this year. The former record holder and current Ford demonstrator pilot is familiar with the unique challenges of the mountain and the cutting edge of EV race technology. He’ll be piloting the number 310 car for his 10th overall attempt at Pikes Peak and third with the Blue Oval.

“After last year’s incredible run with the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck and SuperVan 4.2 before it, I’m honored to be back with Ford to take on this challenge once again,” said Dumas. “This Mach-E is a different beast, and we’re excited to see what it can do on the mountain.”

Motivated by a trio of STARD UHP 6-Phase motors fed by 50kWh of ultra-high-performance Li-polymer NMC pouch cells, the Super Mustang Mach-E produces 710kW in regenerative power from its carbon braking system. It plants the power with Pirelli P-Zero tires. (Photo Credit: Ford Performance)

Insights from this project are expected to influence future production EVs, particularly in areas like thermal management, power delivery, and regenerative braking. With vehicles like the Super Mustang Mach‑E, the company continues to treat Pikes Peak as a proving ground for electrified performance.

“Racing is our test bed,” Rushbrook added. “Every data point we gather on the mountain helps us build better electric vehicles for our customers —whether it’s maximizing power delivery, improving regen strategies, or managing heat in extreme elevation changes. What we learn here goes straight into future production.”

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

1,400+HP Super Mustang Mach-E Takes On Pikes Peak Hill Climb

News

1,400+HP Super Mustang Mach-E Takes On Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Texas 10: Jay Johnston Modernized His Mom’s 1966 Mustang

Car Features

Texas 10: Jay Johnston Modernized His Mom’s 1966 Mustang

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading