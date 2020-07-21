The Mustang Mach-E 1400 Prototype is One Bad Electric SUV

1,400: The amount of peak horsepower produced by this electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype. Many have been unhappy with Ford’s naming of the electric SUV since it was first announced late last year. But regardless of how you feel about the name, you have to admit, Ford’s innovation is quite impressive. In fact, globally, Ford is investing more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicles, meaning this probably isn’t the only electric Ford we’ll be seeing in the near future.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 is an all-electric Ford that is following in the footsteps of the recently unveiled electric Cobra Jet 1400, making the same amount of power in a different package. The one-of-a-kind Mach-E features seven electric motors and insane amounts of downforce to dominate the track, drag strip, or gymkhana course. It was built in collaboration with RTR utilizing a Mach-E GT body-in-white after 10,000 hours of painstaking development.

“Now is the perfect time to leverage electric technology, learn from it, and apply it to our lineup,” said Ron Heiser, chief program engineer, Mustang Mach-E. “Mustang Mach-E is going to be fun to drive, just like every other Mustang before it, but Mustang Mach-E 1400 is completely insane, thanks to the efforts of Ford Performance and RTR.”

Ford utilized its experience in racing as well as production to perfect the Mach-E 1400’s aerodynamic profile, focusing on the cooling ducts, front splitter, dive planes, and rear wing. The result is an epic 2,300+ pounds of downforce at 160 miles per hour. We noted before that the one-off SUV is powered by seven motors — that’s five more than the production Mustang Mach-E GT. You’ll find three of them attached to the front differential and four attached to the rear in “pancake style,” with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials. The differentials themselves have a wide range of adjustability so that the Mach-E 1400 can transform from a drift car to a track car and everything in between.

“The challenge was controlling the extreme levels of power provided by the seven motors,” said Mark Rushbrook, motorsports director, Ford Performance. “Mustang Mach-E 1400 is a showcase of the art of the possible with an electric vehicle.”

The Mach-E 1400’s 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery is composed of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells, meaning ultra-high performance and a high discharge rate. Ford explains that the battery system is designed to be cooled during charging thanks to a di-electric coolant, which will decrease downtime needed between runs.

“Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder, motorsports champion and professional fun-haver. “This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster.”

Rear-wheel-drive, front-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive are all possible, as different challenges require individual solutions. The chassis and powertrain of the Mach-E 1400 can be switched up to test things like energy consumption and performance, and details like the control arms and steering can be changed to allow for domination in drift or track situations. Additionally, power can be delivered evenly between the front and rear, or to one over the other completely.

Ford equipped the SUV with an electronic brake booster allowing for series regenerative braking combined with ABS and stability control. Brembo brakes reside in all four corners (like the Mustang GT4 race car), and inside, a hydraulic handbrake system has been installed for drifting. This handbrake integrates with the powertrain controls so that the operator can shut off power to the rear rotors.

Used as a real-world test for new materials, the vehicle has been equipped with a hood made of organic composite fibers, which is a “lightweight alternative to the carbon fiber that comprises the rest of the vehicle.”

Ford has chosen to debut the Mustang Mach-E 1400 at a NASCAR race in the near future but hasn’t said when or where just yet. In the meantime, you can order your own all-electric Mustang Mach-E right now. You’ll be seeing them on the streets near you by the end of the year.