1,900-Mile 1990 Mustang LX Notchback Auction Nabs $80,000

For those who grew up in the era of 5.0 Mustangs, the notchback was the most desirable model. Lighter than the hatchback and with a sleeper look, the LX coupe was the perfect starting point for a street or strip machine. Finding a clean, unmolested example today is tough; finding one with fewer than 2,000 miles on the clock is practically unheard of. But that’s exactly what has just sold on Bring a Trailer: a 1990 Ford Mustang LX that is a true time capsule.

This 1990 Ford Mustang LX’s story is the reason for its incredible preservation. Jack Demmer Ford sold the car new in Michigan, but its new owner had different plans. Rather than drive and modify the car like most of its contemporaries, the dealer immediately put it into long-term storage as part of a private collection. It sat there for decades, accumulating just 1,900 miles. The result is a car that is about as close to brand-new as a 35-year-old Mustang can get.

The car is finished in a beautiful and classic black-on-black cloth color scheme and is equipped with all the right options. Under the hood is the legendary 302-cubic-inch V8, rated at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a Traction-Lok rear axle with 3.08 gearing.

It’s also a well-appointed car, featuring air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and locks, and even a premium sound system with the original AM/FM/cassette stereo. It still rides on its factory 15-inch wheels and period-correct Goodyear Eagle VR60 tires.

The sale included a Deluxe Marti Report that confirms the car’s February 26, 1990, production date and its original options, along with a clean Carfax to back up its history. This isn’t just another clean Fox coupe; it’s a reference-grade example of one of the most popular muscle cars of its generation. Yesterday, it sold for a whopping $80,000, which shows the Fox Mustang Renaissance has no signs of cooling off decades after these machines ceased production.