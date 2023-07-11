The late 80s and early 90s were a wild time in both the automotive and basketball sectors. On one hand, you had the true return of American muscle, and on the other, you had a new style of basketball. During this time, we witnessed the Fox Body Mustang maturing into a powerhouse and basketball players shattering records at an astonishing rate. So, how are these two things connected? Well, Dennis Rodman, one of the most prolific and polarizing basketball players of that era, decided he wanted a Fox Body to match his aggressive playing style. His choice was a 1989 Saleen SSC, and that car has just hit the auction block at Bring-A-Trailer.

Similar to the Fox Body Mustang, Rodman didn’t start off bringing home all the accolades. In fact, it wasn’t until after high school that Rodman experienced a growth spurt, taking the 5′ 11” Rodman to an impressive 6′ 7″ stature. Rodman also wasn’t the biggest, but he played with the best of them. Meanwhile, the Fox Body Mustang’s 302 cubic-inch wasn’t the biggest, but still managed to compete on and off the track. During this time, Steve Saleen‘s influence in modifying these Ford Mustangs was reaching new heights. One notable creation was the 1989 Saleen SSC, which paid tribute to the Mustang’s 25-year anniversary.

These Fox Body Mustangs were equipped with more than just a graphics and aesthetics package. The 5.0-liter engine received Saleen tuning, featuring a 65mm throttle body, cylinder head port job, and Saleen-engineered radiator, upper and lower intake manifolds, and headers. To ensure a fast ride, the suspension, brake, and tire package was also modified. The car featured 16-inch wheels wrapped in Kumho Ecsta tires. The Racecraft suspension and Bilstein dampers provided a smooth and planted ride, while the four-wheel disc brakes brought the car to a halt.

While we can’t say if having Dennis Rodman name on the list of previous owners will increase the value of this Oxford White Saleen SSC or just require a black light before purchase, we can agree that Saleen Fox Body Mustangs are going up in value. This example sure brings back a lot of memories when the Mustang prowled the streets and basketball was more thrilling than ever.