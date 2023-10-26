In 2000, the street-legal version of the Saleen S7 was introduced. For many, the car represented a childhood American supercar fantasy. Equipped with an all-aluminum windsor-based V8, it was something different from the typical high revving european and italian supercars. The engine’s robust power and American build gave many Ford enthusiasts a glimpse into supercar territory.

The S7-R Enters The Track

However, it was the Saleen S7-R that truly demonstrated the car’s prowess on the road course. While the S7-R remained exceedingly rare during its production, only four underwent modifications by Oreca to accommodate a transverse Xtrac gearbox. 082R was one of the fortunate recipients of this upgrade.

Another notable model is 028R, a 2008 version that was originally delivered to Team Larbre Competition in France. It made its debut in the 2009 Le Mans series and achieved an impressive track record, finishing on the podium four times, including a remarkable victory in the GT1 category at Nürburgring

The car’s rarity persisted, as it was the sole example re-homologated in 2010. During this re-evaluation, it received several enhancements, including new aerodynamics developed by Oreca, Cerobear ceramic hub carriers, Öhlins dampers, and an upgraded Elan Technologies engine. Following these modifications, the S7R would go on to secure victory in the GT1 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and finish 13th overall. Throughout the life of 082R, it achieved several other historic wins before being offered at auction during the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, organized by RM Sotheby’s.

In Good Company

Before you assume that this car will be confined to a mansion, never to see the light of day, it’s worth noting that the owner is an enthusiastic collector who also possesses a 1970 BOSS 429. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to spot this car at some of the exclusive car shows in the central Texas area.





