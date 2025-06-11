A Successful Fox Hunt Bags A 1985 Mustang GT Time Capsule

Every car enthusiast dreams of it: stumbling upon a perfectly preserved classic, a true time capsule tucked away for years. My Calculated Randomness on YouTube channel lived that dream. He stumbled across an original 1985 Mustang GT, ending his 15-year hunt for a four-eyed Fox. The video gives a tour of the Mustang GT, still in its stunning, unrestored factory paint and showing just 31,000 original miles. The host tracked this gem down in York, Pennsylvania, It turned out the car came from an estate sale of a collector who owned four of these Foxes; this GT was one of the best-preserved examples. It even still had its original Gatorback tires when he bought it, though age naturally meant they needed replacing — and let’s face it, they didn’t last long when they were new.

A close look around the car showed almost no rust, even in the usual Fox trouble spots. The host even pointed out some slightly wavy rear quarter panels, explaining that’s just how they often came from the factory. Inside, everything from the old-school time clock to the factory cassette player and radio still worked perfectly. The original interior appeared untouched by time and free from common wear, like scratches in the hatch area. Under the hood, the engine bay looked like it had just rolled off the assembly line. All the factory stickers, emissions gear, and those often-missing or modified vacuum lines were still perfectly in place – a rare sight these days.

The host repeatedly referred to the car as a “museum piece” because of its incredible originality, right down to details like the Ford emblem on the steering wheel looking brand-new. He also made it clear that this 1985 Mustang GT is a cherished personal find and is definitely not for sale.