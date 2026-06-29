Blown, Coyote-Swapped Bronco Cranks Out 750 Horsepower

Enthusiasts pleaded with Ford to build a V8 for Bronco models right from the factory. The automaker stuck with smaller displacement twin-turbo engines, but that didn’t dampen the desire for a V8-powered off-road machine. Thankfully, Badass Broncos and the crew at Livernois Motorsports and Engineering took matters into their own hands. They completely removed the factory powerplant from a ’22 sixth-generation chassis and dropped a massive Coyote engine under the hood.

They built this rig to operate exactly like a stock vehicle straight off the dealership lot. Swapping engines usually breaks sensitive electronics and creates annoying dashboard warning lights. Dodging those common swap issues, Livernois wired the hardware to communicate perfectly with the new computer system.

“So, the actual setup with the transmission, that all works. Your shifter works, your cruise control, A/C, everything works,” Andy Ricketts, Vehicle Operations Manager at Livernois Motorsports, said.

Originally utilizing a naturally aspirated setup, the mechanics eventually added a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger to the Gen 4 Coyote block. Generating approximately 750 horsepower at the flywheel, this custom V8 for Bronco platforms completely changes the heavy off-road vehicle. Spinning huge 37-inch mud tires limits the final dyno numbers, but the rig still delivers more than 550 horsepower directly to the pavement.

“If this thing were a V6, it would be 200-plus horsepower below that. Even a fully modded one,” Ricketts said. “A stock V6, this thing wouldn’t even be putting 250 at the tire. So, you got 300 more horsepower than that would have.”

Making big power frequently compromises low-speed driveability on heavy trucks. Fortunately, the custom computer tuning keeps the throttle response incredibly smooth for daily commuting. Beyond the mechanical performance gains, the builders wanted to capture a specific auditory experience. Opting for a truck-based internal configuration instead of a standard Mustang layout changed the entire exhaust profile.

“This has the traditional Windsor firing order that every Bronco that you’ve probably ever heard growing up sounded like,” Ricketts said. “So, that’s why this thing sounds so killer when you hear it.”

So, if you’ve been wanting a Coyote-powered Bronco, and more specifically, a supercharged, Coyote-powered Bronco, you now know it is possible. Not only is it possible, but it can be done without giving up any of the creature comforts or driveability that you expect from a modern Bronco.