Blown Godzilla Fox Lowers Its Record With A 6.94-Second Rip

Chuck Bartholme did it again by resetting his own 7.3-liter Godzilla quarter-mile record at the 29th Annual Haltech World Cup Finals Import vs. Domestic presented by Wiseco in Maryland. Piloting his Next Gen Performance Center-backed Fox Mustang coupe, he roared to a 6.94-second pass at 195 mph, securing the title of quickest and fastest Godzilla-powered vehicle around. What makes the feat even wilder is that it wasn’t at full strength.

“It was on seven cylinders, ’cause a spark plug washer got left in the head before that round, so the plug wasn’t all the way tight. We definitely have more in it. Last week we went 4.39 to the eighth and last night was only a .44,” Eric Holliday, of Next Gen Performance Center, explained.

This record-setting 7.3-liter Godzilla combination features an American Forced Induction blower and FTI converter. At the World Cup Finals, the Next Gen Performance Center-backed Fox broke its own record with a 6.94-second pass at 195 mph rip. (Photo Credit: Eric Holliday)

This combination continues to evolve with each outing, and this latest record-setting performance came after extensive pre-race testing. Key to the performance was a new supercharger and a fresh torque converter that helped the setup come alive. Combined with fine-tuning by Holliday behind the keyboard, the Fox coupe was ready to make history once again.

“We swapped to a newer version of the American forced induction 94mm blower, and swapped over to an FTI converter, and we have just been testing a good amount,” Holliday said.

The Godzilla’s factory-based architecture remains intact, as the block and heads remain Ford castings. Engine details are handled by Adam Humm and Chet Caminita, while the setup includes Brian Wolfe-ported heads, a Supercharger Store gear drive, and exhaust fabrication by Fast Fab. Power management is via FuelTech electronics. The built 7.3-liter is backed by a three-speed TH400 built by Kenny Keith and a Merillat Racing 9-inch rearend.

As the race weekend progressed, the team discovered a cracked cylinder head after the pass but refused to back down. That is the challenge of pushing the envelope with stock hardware, so they carried plenty of spare parts, and swapped the head right there at the track and kept pushing. (Photo Credit: Eric Holliday)

On the hub dyno, the setup previously produced more than 1,800 horsepower at 27 pounds of boost, which is an incredible figure for a combination that still relies on a production-style foundation. Originally built by Racecraft in 2012, the car continues to serve as a rolling testbed for what’s possible with Ford’s modern 7.3-liter platform.

“I think we will go mid-.80s, depending on the weather conditions, obviously,” Holliday added.