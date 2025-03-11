Justin Burcham Retires JPC As It Becomes Next Gen Performance

With a dream and determination, Justin Burcham began doing business as Justin’s Performance Center, which became JPC Racing, 24 years ago. Back then, he was set up in Glen Burnie, Maryland, before moving to Millersville, Maryland, where he remained for a decade. He relocated to Denton, Maryland, where his reputable and remarkably successful business remained for over the past five years.

“It started with just myself, Derik Lewis, and $720 in my bank account,” said Burcham. “We both quit our day jobs and took the plunge. We started in a 1,200-square-foot building in a strip mall with a 7-foot ceiling. Derik would focus on the parts side of things, while I did most of the wrench turning. We traveled to many NMRA events and would set up in the midway to sell parts and grow the brand. We grew quickly and ended up taking over two more units in the next few years.”

More recently, JPC Racing operated out of a 14,000-square-foot building and with 10 full-time and part-time team members who build street cars and race cars. The company also sells a variety of performance parts, including a JPC line of what Burcham refers to as “niche items.”

In a move that surprised some people in the racing and performance community, Burcham recently announced the sale of his business to Tommy and Brandy Lorence.

“They are longtime customers of JPC and very involved in racing,” said Burcham, who is also famous for his accomplishments, including an NMRA Factory Stock championship, and additional records, wins, and major milestones in the now-defunct series’ Coyote Stock, Real Street, True Street. and Super Street Outlaw categories.

“They are very passionate about racing and the motorsports industry. I think they are a really good fit to take things over. They are changing the name to Next Gen Performance,” he continued. “I am extremely happy that a couple like Tommy and Brandy could carry the torch. I did not want to sell to a corporation or a company that would just look at it as a regular parts and installation business. You really have to be passionate to be in this type of business or it will not succeed.”

Burcham, who looks forward to spending more time with family and working on projects he started in the past 25 years but has not had time to complete, said there are many things he will miss about JPC Racing, but what he will miss most are the close relationships and rapport he had with his team, all of whom he considers friends.

“I have a fantastic team, and would not be where I am today without those guys. Mike Riddle, Dylan Gravedoni, Nick Shanefelter, and Larry Sinkule have all been imperative to the success and growth of the company. I also owe special thanks to Eric Holliday, Shannon Murphy, TJ Fox and Adam Humm,” Burcham added. “Eric has been by my side since the early 2000s and there are so many accomplishments he has been involved in, including parts development, racing, sales, and tuning. Shannon has watched my back — and my finances — since the early 2000s. I could not run this place without her help and don’t know where I would be without her. I have known Adam since my high school days and he is an engine master and the definition of a team player. TJ is my top tech whom I have known since the early 2000s. He is the most talented tech I have ever had. I am sad to not be involved with these guys moving forward. JPC has been extremely lucky to have all the great employees who helped us achieve this level of success.”