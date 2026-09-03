There’s no shortage of ways to make a muscle car faster, but making one genuinely fun when the road starts bending takes more than horsepower. That’s where Hotchkis Sport Suspension has made its mark for more than three decades, and now the company is joining BMR Suspension, adding another respected performance suspension brand to BMR’s growing portfolio of suspension brands.

Hotchkis was built around a simple idea that American muscle machines should do more than go fast in a straight line. That philosophy grew into a broad offering of sway bars, springs, shocks, control arms, chassis braces, trailing arms, and complete Total Vehicle System suspension packages.

For more than 30 years, Hotchkis has focused on premium performance suspension components borne out of real-world testing and fastidious design. Its products are designed, sourced, and made in the USA, supporting everything from street-driven muscle cars to competitive road racing, drag racing, and autocross vehicles.

Hotchkis Sport Suspension brings more than three decades of performance suspension experience to BMR’s growing family of brands. Its lineup includes sway bars, springs, shocks, control arms, chassis braces, trailing arms, and comprehensive Total Vehicle System packages for classic and late-model performance vehicles, with products designed, sourced, and made in the USA and developed through engineering and real-world performance testing. (Photo Credit: Hotchkis Performance Suspension)

“Bringing Hotchkis together with BMR Suspension and Heidts Suspension creates a unique synergy among three highly respected performance suspension brands while building a stronger platform centered on premium products and American manufacturing,” BMR Suspension President Allan Miller said.

Hotchkis also brings considerable Mustang experience to the BMR family, with suspension components and complete systems for classic and late-model Ford applications. That makes the acquisition particularly interesting for enthusiasts who know that a Mustang’s chassis and suspension can be every bit as important as its engine when the goal is a car that works on the street and the track.

“From the crazy idea more than three decades ago that muscle cars should actually handle, then designing, testing, and producing performance suspension systems, to our track days and autocross events, it’s been an amazing ride,” Hotchkis founder John Hotchkis said. “Along the way, we helped change what people expected from American muscle and built a community around a shared passion for making them perform.”

The acquisition expands BMR’s already diverse performance portfolio, which includes Alston Racing, Carlyle Racing, Chassis Engineering Inc., Control Freak Suspension and Heidts Suspension. For enthusiasts, the combination makes plenty of sense. Hotchkis brings more than three decades of handling expertise and a strong Mustang pedigree, while BMR brings an established American manufacturing operation and a growing stable of performance brands.