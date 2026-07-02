Celebrate America’s Birthday With A Patriotic ProCharger Upgrade

As we head into Fourth of July weekend, the United States of America is ready to celebrate its milestone 250th birthday in style. While there will surely be flags on display, fireworks in the sky, and cookouts in the backyard, ProCharger is offering another way to celebrate. The company is offering a limited run of Stars & Stripes ceramic finishes on its superchargers, and five lucky people who order them will get the upgrade for free.

The patriotic finish first appeared on one of Cleetus McFarland’s giveaway projects as a fully custom, hand-painted design that immediately caught the attention of enthusiasts. What began as a true one-off has now become a factory Cerakote finish available to the public for the first time. However, the opportunity is as exclusive as the finish itself, as ProCharger will produce just 25 examples during July 2026 before retiring the option permanently.

The American flag Cerakote finish traces its roots to a fully custom blower created for one of Cleetus McFarland’s giveaway projects. The overwhelming response from enthusiasts prompted ProCharger to bring the design into limited production, but only for July 2026 and only for 25 qualifying supercharger systems before the finish is retired for good. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

“…Since it was fully custom and hand-painted, that’s why ProCharger said ‘Sorry, we can’t’ when folks asked to order another one like it. However, it’s freaking America’s 250th, and ProChargers are designed, machined, and built right here in Kansas City…” Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, explained. “Well, after a few meetings, not only did ProCharger agree to make a limited number of them, but also said: ‘Let’s give some away free, in celebration of the 250.’”

Customers purchasing qualifying ProCharger Supercharger Systems or Tuner Kits equipped with P-1SC-1, P-1X, D-1SC, D-1X, or F-1A-94 head units can add the American flag Cerakote finish for $395 during the promotion, a significant savings over the normal $850 upgrade price. Once all 25 finish packages are claimed, the promotion ends regardless of when it happens during the month.

Home Of The Free

To sweeten the deal, ProCharger will randomly select one eligible purchaser each week throughout July to receive a refund for the $395 finish upgrade. In total, five customers will end up receiving the limited-edition patriotic treatment at no additional cost, making the celebration of America’s 250th birthday even more rewarding for a handful of lucky enthusiasts.

Customers ordering a qualifying ProCharger Supercharger System or Tuner Kit with a P-1SC-1, P-1X, D-1SC, D-1X, or F-1A-94 head unit can add the limited-edition Stars & Stripes finish for $395 instead of the standard $850 upgrade price. Five eligible purchasers will also be randomly selected throughout July to receive a full refund of the finish upgrade cost. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

Beyond its patriotic appearance, the finish is professionally applied using Cerakote, a ceramic coating engineered to withstand the elevated temperatures, corrosion, and harsh operating environment found under the hood of a high-performance street or track car.

If you’ve already been considering a ProCharger system for your Mustang or F-150, the limited-edition finish is a fun way to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial while adding some American-made boost you can enjoy long after the fireworks end.