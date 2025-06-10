Back To Myrtle Beach As Mustang Week Returns In September

It’s back, baby. The baddest Mustang gathering on the planet is rolling into Myrtle Beach once again. Mustang Week heads to South Carolina in 2025, presented by CELSIUS Energy Drink. It fires up September 1-6, 2025, and if you’re a Blue Oval diehard, this is the place to be.

Now in its 23rd year, this legendary meet has gone from a low-key hangout to the can’t-miss Ford lifestyle event. We’re talking over 6,000 Mustangs and 30,000-plus Ford enthusiasts heading back to the beach for six days of horsepower, heritage, and straight-up fun.

Mustang Week began back in 2002, when a small crew of Mustang fans had a vision: bring the community together in a laid-back beach town where sun, sand, and revs go hand-in-hand. Fast forward two decades, and Mustang Week is now a full-throttle, week-long celebration of everything Mustang — from the classics to the latest S650s.

What’s Going Down in 2025

Monday, September 1 – Official Kick-Off Party

Mustang Week roars to life with the official Kick-Off Party at The Landing at the Boathouse. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., it’s all about catching up with fellow Mustang lovers, checking out sweet rides, grabbing some food and drinks, jamming to live music, and picking up your registration gear. It’s the perfect way to ease into an action-packed week. Arrive at anytime during the event as Mustang parking will be plentiful in the area.

Tuesday, September 2 – Coyote Bash

The energy ramps up at the legendary Suck, Bang, Blow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Coyote Bash. While Coyote-powered Mustangs get priority parking, every generation and build is welcome. It’s a high-octane evening of Mustangs, music, good eats, and nothing but good vibes with the Ford crowd. A Mustang Week provided shuttle will run from the mall lot for those looking to enjoy Coyote bash without getting behind the wheel.

Wednesday, September 3 – Pony Up at the Grand Prix

Looking for family-friendly fun? Head to Broadway Grand Prix between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for Pony Up at the Grand Prix — a Mustang-themed takeover loaded with go-karts, arcade games, mini golf, carnival rides, and more. There’s something for every age group from rookies to pros, and the Mustang Week merch booth will be fully stocked. Grab your tickets at a discounted price from the Mustang Week registration page.

Friday, September 5 – Official Mustang Week Car Show

The crown jewel of Mustang Week takes over Myrtle Beach Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The Official Mustang Week Car Show brings together hundreds of Mustangs — classic to modern — with judged classes, a dyno challenge, vendors, music, and tons of merch. Whether you’re showing or spectating, this is the heart of the action.

Saturday, September 6 – All Ford Cruise-In

Wrap up the week with the massive All Ford Cruise-In back at Myrtle Beach Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Open to all Ford-powered rides, it’s a laid-back send-off packed with cool cars, music, vendors, and an award ceremony to close out another legendary Mustang Week. New to the 2025 edition of Mustang Week will include vendors choice awards, which will be selected from attendees of the Saturday All Ford Cruise-In.

After Hours Events

Looking for even more Mustang action during Mustang Week? Don’t forget about the afterhours events like the 7th Annual South Eastern Stangs/Blue Mustang Registry Meet & Greet on Sunday, Retromeet IX on Wednesday night, and Cars and Camshafts Thursday morning. Also be on the lookout for a full afterhours event list in the near future.

Book Your Stay

We’ve partnered with local accommodations in the area to provide the best rates and selections. Be sure to mention MUSTANG WEEK at any of the below lodging options to receive special pricing.

Four Points by Sheraton

101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

+1 843-236-1000

Fairfield Inn Broadway at the Beach

3150 Oleander Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

+1 843-444-8097

La QUINTA Inn and Suites

3650 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

1-800-753-3757

The Shelby Hotel

1802 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach SC 29577

(888) 858-8246

Don’t Sleep on Registration

Spectator passes are free, but if you want that VIP edge — exclusive gear, premium perks, and front-row experiences — you’ll want to grab a VIP Spectator Experience package early. And car show spots? They go fast, so register here while you still can.

This year, CELSIUS Energy Drink is fueling the action, bringing the energy to match all that muscle. Expect high-octane giveaways, cool activations, and the kind of juice that keeps your week in overdrive.

Whether you’re a first-timer or you’ve been riding since the early days, we welcome you to join us as the 23rd running of Mustang Week heads to Myrtle Beach in 2025, which is lining up to be the biggest one yet.

For all the details and to lock in your spot, head over to MustangWeek.com.