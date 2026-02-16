When it comes to planning and presenting events that evoke excitement, Raul Torres and his wife, Jennifer Torres, rely on inspiration, inventiveness, and a bit of innovation. That is why South Georgia Motorsports Park, the track they own and operate, is a hotspot for high-revving action that draws racers and race fans from across the country.

The 2026 schedule they carefully constructed is chock-full of enticing events, and among them is the Second-Annual Spring Break Ford Nationals presented by Whipple Superchargers. The event, which was created as a new home for the Ford faithful when the National Mustang Racers Association ceased operations at the end of 2024, is set for February 25-28, 2026, at the Torres’ crowd-pleasing complex in Adel, Georgia.

Aaron Worstell earned the win in Coyote Stock at last year’s Spring Break Ford Nationals presented by Whipple Superchargers, and he will go wheels-up to try to back up that win at this year’s event. (Photo credit: BME Photography)

“As a previous NMRA competitor, I know what it meant to hundreds of racers throughout the country who headed south every March for the NMRA Spring Break race in Florida,” Raul Torres said. “Minutes after reading about the news of NMRA’s closure, I knew we had to step up and provide a place for the Ford enthusiasts to race at for their first race of the year. Things take time to develop, but we expect this to one day become the biggest Ford event in the nation. We will do whatever it takes to make our guests feel at home every time they enter South Georgia Motorsports Park.”

To appeal to a lot of racers and give them a class to compete in, the Torres’ put together a lineup featuring FFP Customs Ultra Ford, which offers $3,000 to win and $1,000 to runner-up, as well as Coyote Stock ($3,000 to win, $750 to runner-up), Lujan Motorsports Street Race 8.60 ($2,000 to win, $500 to runner-up), Street Bandit 10.10 ($2,000 to win, $500 to runner-up), Factory Stock ($1,500 to win, $400 to runner-up), Truck Warz ($1,500 to win, $400 to runner-up), Open Comp ($1,500 to win, $400 to runner-up), Super Stang ($1,000 to win, $400 to runner-up), TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout ($1,000 to win, $250 to runner-up), Lake Area Land Management No Time Shootout ($2,500 to win, $500 to runner-up), Bracket 1 ($1,200 to win, $400 to runner-up), Bracket 2 ($1,200 to win, $400 to runner-up), Bracket 3 ($1,000 to win, $300 to runner-up), Coastal Dyno 2020+ GT500 Big Dog ($2,000 to win, $500 to runner-up), True Street with 9.00-15.00 average indexes ($1,000 for quickest average, $500 for second-quickest average, $100 for 9.00-15.00 averages), BL Fabrications Street Car Shootout ($2,000 to win, $500 to runner-up), Street Stick ($1,000 to win, $250 to runner-up), 2020+ GT500 Street ($2,000 to win, $500 to runner-up).

(Photo credit: BME Photography)

“Last year’s event couldn’t have gone any better,” Torres said. “We had almost 300 entries, and our parking lot sold out of asphalt parking, which is very hard to do. I had a grin from ear-to-ear the entire event. I am looking forward to seeing familiar faces and people I used to race with at the former NMRA Spring Break race, and also to meeting Ford Enthusiasts like me.”

He and SGMP partnered with Kurt Johnson and his Total Venue Concepts team to ensure perfect track preparation for all of the power levels.

Aaron Worstell, who earned the win at last year’s inaugural event in Coyote Stock, is eager to return to this year’s offering to race for the $3,000 purse in his Mustang, which goes into some of the smoothest wheelies ever seen with a Ford Racing Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter engine, G-Force G101A four-speed transmission, and Team Z Motorsports suspension.

(Photo credit: BME Photography)

“Last year’s win was our first in Coyote Stock, so it will always be a memorable race for us,” Worstell said. “The crew and facilities at South Georgia Motorsports Park are top-notch. It also sounds like we will have a few more Coyote Stock racers attending this year. We should be running 9.60s if everything goes right.”

In addition to all of the racing, the Second-Annual Spring Break Ford Nationals presented by Whipple Superchargers will feature the UPR Products Car Show, a swap meet, and the Steeda Dyno Night. For more information about the event, including class rules, costs, and complete class payouts, visit the SGMP website.