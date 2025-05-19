Carlisle Ford Nationals Set To Celebrate Several Blue Oval Eras

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 19, 2025

If you love Fords, you’d be hard pressed to find a better celebration of all things Blue Oval summer than the Carlisle Ford Nationals. Held from June 5 to 7 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the event features a massive car show, a huge swap meet, celebrity appearances, and several vehicle anniversary celebrations.

Of course, the foundation of the event is the massive car show, which attracts more than 3,000 Ford vehicles to the National Parts Depot Showfield. There you will find every era and iteration of Mustang celebrated alongside a variety of Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and other Blue Oval machines on display. The event even encourages club participation by handing a Coolest Club award each year.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals will celebrate many anniversaries this year, including the 20th Anniversary of the Ford GT, the 25th Anniversary of the North American Focus, the 60th Anniversary of the Shelby GT350, and the 70th Anniversary of the Ford Thunderbird. The Mustang GTD supercar will also be on display. (Photo Credit: Carlisle Ford Nationals)

What makes this year’s event special are several anniversary celebrations taking place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, headlined by the 60th Anniversary of the Shelby GT350, which will take over Building T and extend to the showfield with significant examples of Shelby GT350s from across that storied history.

Two decades after its debut, the Ford GT also earned an anniversary celebration at the Carlisle Ford Nationals featuring not one but two displays. One showcases special models, including race cars, rare builds, iconic GTs, and more, while the other is a tent that will house additional display vehicles and host special guests, seminars, and presentations that detail the GT’s storied history.

Though it has been out of production for two decades, the Ford Thunderbird is celebrating a major milestone this year, and the Carlisle Ford Nationals is here for it as they host both the International Thunderbird Club, the Vintage Thunderbird Club International, the National American Turbo Coupe Organization, which are both putting on special gatherings. The Super Coupe Club of America is part of the celebration as well, and there will be a T-Bird display tent as well as an on-property Thunderbird parade on Friday during the show.

Likewise, the North American version of the Ford Focus expired in 2018, but it’s been a quarter century since the compact ride debuted here. The Carlisle Ford Nationals will celebrate this production run with display vehicles, memorabilia, parts, apparel, and event goodies. Promoters are expecting to see several special models on display, including those from Ford, Roush, Saleen, and SVT.

The event will also include special appearances from Steve Saleen (left) of Saleen Automotive, 2005 Ford GT designer Camillo Pardo (right), as well as Ford Performance Chief Engineer Carl Widmann, Ford Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino, Ford Mustang GTD Program Manager Todd Valentine, Team RTR Formula Drift Pro Driver Ben Hobson, CJ Pony Parts’ Morgan Drifts, Formula Drift Prospec Drifter Adam Heishman, Ford Performance Enthusiast Communications & Outreach Manager John Clor, “GT Joey” Limongelli, Former Director of SVT & Ford GT John Coletti, Former Ford VP of North American Product Development Chris Theodore, The GT Guy Rich Brooks, Ford GT Engineer and Designer Kip Ewing, Lee Holman of Holman Moody, and SVT/Ford GT Powertrain Team Leader Curt Hill.

For another specialty display, the event teamed up with MotorsportsCapri.com to honor the cars that mimic the pace car for the famed Motor City 100. Inspired by the Roush Protofab SCCA, 54 examples were created for the 1985 race, and several are expected to be on hand along with special guests.

Along with all these anniversary celebrations, this year’s Carlisle Ford Nationals will host some unique vehicles in Building Y with the Ford Nationals Select display. It will house the 2008 Bullitt Verification Prototype and a 2003 Terminator Cobra fitted with a rare show package treatment.

If you are excited to see rare and special rides alongside a host of special displays, you can buy tickets to the Carlisle Ford Nationals right here.

Article Sources

Carlisle Ford Nationals
https://www.carlisleevents.com/events/events-detail/index?id=ford+nationals
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Carlisle Ford Nationals Set To Celebrate Several Blue Oval Eras

Event News

Carlisle Ford Nationals Set To Celebrate Several Blue Oval Eras

Eddie Motorsports’ Safe And Stylish CNC Fire Extinguisher Bracket

New Products

Eddie Motorsports’ Safe And Stylish CNC Fire Extinguisher Bracket

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading