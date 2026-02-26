The midweek meetup, fueled by Modified Muscle Marketplace, heads to the Texas coast with raffle prizes, breakfast, and a convoy straight to Mustang Week Drag Day. Mustang Week Texas 2026 runs from April 14-18, 2026, along the Gulf Coast, packing five days with car shows, drag racing, burnouts, and enough Ford horsepower to rattle every window in Galveston. But before Thursday’s official Drag Day kicks off at Houston Motorsports Park, there’s a community-driven stop that has become essential to the Mustang Week experience: Coffee & Camshafts, fueled by Modified Muscle Marketplace.

Hosted by Chris Cervenka and the Modified Muscle Marketplace crew, Coffee & Camshafts takes over Mainland City Centre in Texas City on Thursday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The format is straightforward — roll in with your Mustang or Ford-powered build, pop the hood, grab coffee and breakfast, and spend the morning surrounded by the people and cars that make this hobby worth every late night in the garage.

Great Giveaways

This year’s Coffee & Camshafts is raising the stakes with thousands of dollars in Mustang parts from top aftermarket brands, all going to attendees through raffle drawings that begin at 10:30 a.m. The event is also supporting Make-A-Wish TX Gulf Coast, so your raffle ticket purchase does double duty — backing a cause that matters while giving you a legitimate shot at walking away with real hardware for your build.

There are multiple paths to earning raffle entries. Attendees can scan the QR code at the DJ booth, fill out the entry form, purchase breakfast or coffee from one of the participating restaurants, and redeem their receipt, or pick up a Coffee & Camshafts T-shirt on-site. Stack your entries early, because the drawings start mid-morning and the good stuff goes fast.

Breakfast & Beats

Mainland City Centre provides the backdrop with three solid restaurant options anchoring the morning. Brick & Spoon handles the breakfast side, Hoppes Cantina brings a different flavor, and Pit Stop BBQ rounds out the lineup for anyone who wants to start Thursday with smoked meat. A live DJ keeps the energy up while the lot fills with everything from supercharged S550s and turbocharged Fox Mustangs to classic restomod builds and Coyote-swapped pickups.

All Mustangs and Ford-powered vehicles are welcome, and the crowd builds steadily through the morning. If you’ve attended a Coffee & Camshafts event before, you already know the vibe — relaxed but energized, with the kind of organic car conversations that don’t happen at formal shows. If this is your first one, show up early and plan to stay.

Drag Day Cruise

What makes Coffee & Camshafts a strategic play for your Mustang Week Thursday is the transition that follows. Around 11:15 a.m., a rolling Ford and Mustang cruise departs the venue and heads to Houston Motorsports Park for Drag Day presented by Tremec, one of Mustang Week Texas’s flagship events. It’s not just a commute—it’s a full convoy of Mustangs hitting the highway together, connecting the morning’s casual meetup energy directly into an afternoon of competitive drag racing.

For anyone trying to maximize their Mustang Week schedule, this is the move. You start the morning with coffee, giveaways, and the community, then cruise straight into the next event without missing a beat. For more on Coffee & Camshafts, visit the Modified Muscle Marketplace website, and for the full Mustang Week Texas 2026 schedule and event details, visit the official website.