Ford Racing Bronco Raptors Top King Of The Hammers Podium

King of the Hammers remains one of off-road racing’s toughest proving grounds, and the 2026 event added another milestone for Ford Racing. Bronco Raptor 4600 teams delivered a one-two finish in the Ultra4 Every Man Challenge stock class, extending the brand’s winning streak to five consecutive races in Johnson Valley as the legendary event celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Brad and Adam Lovell led the effort with a decisive victory in their Bronco Raptor 4600 after qualifying first in the class for the fifth straight year. The father-son duo also won the Desert Challenge Limited race earlier in the week in a 3.5-liter Ford F-150 Raptor, putting them in position to cap the event with another strong result. Teammates Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr. followed in second, securing the top two spots on the podium for Ford Racing in their RTR Bronco Raptor 4600.

Brad and Adam Lovell piloted their Bronco Raptor 4600 to the overall win in the Ultra4 Every Man Challenge stock class after earning the top qualifying position for the fifth consecutive year. Their performance capped a dominant week that also included a Desert Challenge Limited victory in a 3.5-liter Ford F-150 Raptor, highlighting the consistency required to succeed across Johnson Valley’s mix of desert speed and technical rock sections. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Set against a course known for combining high-speed desert sections with technical rock terrain, the Every Man Challenge 4600 class is structured to highlight production-based capability. Rules require full-bodied vehicles, 35-inch DOT tires, and stock suspension geometry, rather than relying on heavy modifications. For manufacturers, that makes the race a direct test of factory engineering under sustained punishment.

“It was a very intense race for us. It was emotional — a very difficult course. It’s a testament to the Ford Bronco out there,” Brad Lovell said. “I cannot believe the way we were flying through the whoops. I can’t say enough about Bronco Raptor. They’re amazing products.”

The result underscores why Ford continues to campaign Bronco Raptors in the stock class. Success in Johnson Valley provides feedback that influences future production vehicle development while demonstrating the durability and capability.

Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr. finished second in their RTR Bronco Raptor 4600, completing a one-two result for Ford Racing in a class built around production-based vehicles. Their podium reinforced the platform’s durability in a race known for sustained mechanical stress and terrain that routinely forces competitors out before the finish. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

“King of the Hammers is one of the most honest tests we face in off-road racing,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Racing, added. “You can’t hide behind extreme modifications in 4600. You learn quickly what works, what lasts, and what needs to be better. To be here for the fifth straight year proves why racing stock classes in places like Johnson Valley is so important to how we develop and validate Bronco Raptor.”

With the latest victory, the Bronco Raptor strengthens its record in one of off-road racing’s most demanding production-based classes while reinforcing Ford Racing’s commitment to proving its off-road machines in the harshest environments.