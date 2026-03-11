LMR Kickoff Party Opens Mustang Week Texas In Style

The first sign that Mustang Week Texas is officially underway does not come from a starting line or a burnout box. It comes from the sound of Mustangs rolling down the Galveston Seawall as the sun starts dipping toward the Gulf.

On Tuesday evening, April 14, the rumble of Coyote V8s, modular builds, and old-school pushrod power will gather in one place as the Mustang Week Texas Official Kickoff Party presented by Late Model Restoration launches the week’s festivities. Held in the Galveston Historic Pleasure Pier parking lot next to Fish Tales Restaurant, the event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and sets the tone for the first edition of Mustang Week in 2026.

Anyone who has spent time around Mustang Week knows the real magic often happens in moments like this.

Before the dyno pulls, drift battles, and drag strip passes begin filling the schedule, Tuesday night offers something a little different. It is a chance to kick things off, walk the rows, and reconnect with the community that has turned Mustang Week into one of the most recognizable gatherings in modern Mustang culture.

A Seawall Gathering

Against the backdrop of the historic Pleasure Pier and the Gulf breeze rolling in off the water, the Kickoff Party feels less like a formal event and more like a reunion.

Cars arrive steadily throughout the evening, filling the lot with builds that span every era of Ford performance. Fox Mustang survivors park alongside modern S550 and S650 machines. Clean street cars share space with boosted builds wearing oversized intercoolers and sticky rear rubber. Every row tells a slightly different story about how enthusiasts continue to evolve the Mustang platform.

Music keeps the atmosphere lively without drowning out conversation, and the surrounding Seawall restaurants make it easy to grab dinner while making the rounds. Fish Tales sits steps away, while nearby spots like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. give visitors plenty of options within walking distance.

In many ways, this is the Mustang Week version of a neighborhood car meet, just scaled up and backed by the unmistakable backdrop of Galveston’s waterfront.

The Week’s First Stop

Beyond the cars themselves, the Kickoff Party also serves a practical purpose for participants preparing for a packed schedule ahead.

The Mustang Week team will be on-site with official 2026 merchandise, allowing attendees to grab event gear early before the bigger crowds arrive later in the week. Registered participants can also pick up their event wristbands, making it easy to access activities at Moody Gardens and Houston Motorsports Park in the days ahead.

VIP package holders will also find the Mustang Week tent open for pickup, making Tuesday night the most convenient moment to handle the week’s logistics before the pace ramps up.

For many attendees, it is the perfect way to ease into the Mustang Week rhythm.

LMR in the Spotlight

As the presenting sponsor of the Kickoff Party, Late Model Restoration steps into a visible role to help launch the week. The Texas-based Mustang performance retailer has long been a fixture in the community, and its support here underscores how closely tied the company remains to the enthusiast base that built its reputation.

Expect a strong LMR presence throughout the evening, including several vehicles from the company’s collection showcasing current product offerings and recent builds.

That connection between aftermarket innovation and enthusiast culture is something the Mustang world has thrived on for decades, and the Kickoff Party serves as a reminder that the relationship remains as strong as ever.

A Taste of What’s Ahead

The evening will also draw content creators, photographers, and Mustang influencers looking to capture the first official moments of the week. Adding to the spectacle, several Ford Mustang Dark Horse R race cars from the Mustang Cup Series are expected to make an appearance, giving attendees an early look at Ford Performance’s latest track-focused machines.

While the Galveston Historic Pleasure Pier itself will remain closed during the Kickoff Party, the attraction will open later in the week, from Friday through Sunday, for visitors looking to experience the landmark during their stay.

And for those eager to start the celebration even earlier, Space City Mustangs will host a pre-event Lunch Party at Walk-On’s Sports in nearby Webster, Texas, from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Start of Something Bigger

For many Mustang Week veterans, the memories that define the week often begin right here. It starts with conversations in the parking lot. A first cruise down the seawall. Reconnecting with friends who only seem to appear once a year when Mustangs take over the coast.

By the time the sun sets and the last cars roll out Tuesday night, the energy for Mustang Week Texas will already be building. Everything else simply grows from there. Attendees can register for additional Mustang Week Texas activities, including access to Moody Gardens, Houston Motorsports Park Drag Day, and drift demonstrations, through the official Mustang Week Texas registration page.