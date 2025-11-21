After drawing thousands of Ford and Mustang fans in 2025, Mustang Week Texas is set to storm back into Galveston and Houston from April 14-18, 2026. This five-day celebration blends Gulf Coast vibes with high-energy motorsports, world-class Mustang culture, vendor activations, and events that bring enthusiasts together from across the country.

Motor Speedway Resort Houston will play host to Mustang Week’s Track Day with HPDE, Autocross, and more on April 15th, 2026

Presented by Late Model Restoration, Mustang Week Texas includes everything from cruise-ins on the Galveston seawall to burnout exhibitions and massive all-Ford gatherings. But the one event that truly puts Mustang ownership into motion is the highly anticipated Track Day.

A Full Day of High-Speed Fun at MSR Houston

On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Mustang Week Texas heads to MSR Houston. There, they will transform the 2.4-mile road course into a full-blown performance driving playground from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Whether you’re itching to improve your driving skills or simply want to experience your Mustang like never before, Track Day is built to deliver.

All generations of Mustang are welcome to join in the action.

There aren’t many events other than Mustang Week where you can drive your Mustang on track or in autocross, and then come watch GT350s, classic Mustangs, GT500s, and Terminators on the track at the same time.

The core of Track Day is the High-Performance Driving Experience. Drivers get real seat time on the MSR circuit with coaching from professional instructors. The program will be structured into three separate run groups:

Novice

Intermediate

Advanced

After a tech inspection, each participant is placed where they can drive safely and confidently. Whether you’re turning your first lap or chasing personal bests, the HPDE format keeps the day smooth, safe, and thrilling.

For those looking to test their precision car control skills, Autocross will be running all day.

Drivers who prefer a tighter, more technical challenge can hit the Mustang Week Autocross course. The compact layout rewards finesse, smooth inputs, and sharp car control. A timed challenge adds a dose of friendly competition, making Autocross a fan favorite, especially for those who want maximum fun without the high speeds of the full track.

Wheel-to-Wheel Kart Racing

If you’re craving adrenaline of a different kind, MSR Houston’s kart circuit has you covered. Karting is open to ages 16 and older, offering fast, wheel-to-wheel action perfect for anyone looking to compete. Kart racing is available as an add-on to any spectator or participant ticket, so anyone can come enjoy it.

Not ready to hit the big track? Hit the small one with Karting at MSR Houston!

Track Experience & Ride-Alongs

Want a taste of performance driving without committing to a full HPDE session? The Track Experience is your gateway. Participants can take relaxed parade laps in their own Mustang and then strap in for a professional ride-along, getting a firsthand feel for what a Mustang can do at speed.

Strap in and hold on for thrilling ride alongs around MSR Houston. Driven by Professionals, you’ll get the track experience at full throttle.

Prefer to stay on the sidelines? Mustang Week Track Day is also a cool spectator experience with plenty of action, great viewing areas. Mustang eye candy is everywhere, and even some food trucks to keep you fueled.

Register Before Spots Sell Out

HPDE run groups, autocross entries, kart sessions, and track experience slots are extremely limited, and once they’re sold out, they’re gone. If you plan to drive, compete, or ride along, make sure to register early.

Whether you want to head out for HPDE, hit the Autocross track, or simply set the fastest lap time in karting, the Mustang Week Track Day has something for you!

Learn more and secure your spot here:

Ensure you're part of Mustang Week Texas 2026 and experience one of the most exciting Ford performance events in the country.

