Star Drivers Race For Each Military Branch In Veterans Day Classic

Ford is hosting a special race at Daytona International Speedway where celebrity drivers will compete in Mustang Dark Horse Rs. The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic will feature two-driver teams racing in these spec racers, with liveries honoring each branch of the military. Ford announced the teams ahead of the event, so you already know which drivers are campaigning for your favorite military branch.

The lineup brings together NASCAR champions, rising stock-car talents, and drivers with experience across multiple forms of motorsports. Each two-driver team will represent one of the six U.S. military branches, with a custom Ford Racing livery inspired by a vehicle, vessel, or aircraft associated with its branch.

Joey Hand and Brad Keselowski will represent the U.S. Army in a Mustang Dark Horse R wearing a custom livery inspired by military hardware. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Here’s how the teams stack up:

• U.S. Army: Joey Hand and Brad Keselowski

• U.S. Marine Corps: Ryan Blaney and Ben Hobson

• U.S. Navy: Logan Sargeant and Ryan Preece

• U.S. Air Force: Frankie Muniz and Austin Cindric

• U.S. Space Force: Noah Gragson and Layne Riggs

• U.S. Coast Guard: Joey Logano and Ty Majeski

Ryan Blaney and Ben Hobson will carry the colors of the U.S. Marine Corps in Ford’s Veterans Day tribute race at Daytona. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The race takes place Wednesday, November 11, at Daytona International Speedway. Drivers will compete in Mustang Dark Horse R race cars, with each ride carrying a distinctive, military-inspired design. The spec-racer format puts the focus on driver skill as the six teams compete for branch bragging rights. If you can’t be there in person, the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic airs live November 11 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and streams free on Fandango’s streaming platform.

Logan Sargeant and Ryan Preece will pilot the Navy tribute Mustang Dark Horse R, featuring a military-inspired Ford Racing design. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Frankie Muniz and Austin Cindric will represent the U.S. Air Force behind the wheel of a specially liveried Mustang Dark Horse R. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Noah Gragson and Layne Riggs will team up for the Space Force, bringing their Mustang Dark Horse R to Daytona for the inaugural event. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)