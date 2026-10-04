Some car shows are simply dates on the calendar. Others become part of the culture. For nearly four decades, Fabulous Fords Forever has been one of those events. From its earliest days celebrating the Mustang to its evolution into one of the country’s most respected all-Ford gatherings, the event has built its reputation on something that’s difficult to manufacture: community. Now, after a three-year absence, Fabulous Fords Forever is coming back, and it’s got a new home.

A Southern California Tradition

The story began on April 15, 1984, when the Mustang Jamboree brought more than 500 Mustangs and hundreds of other Ford-powered vehicles together in Southern California to celebrate the Mustang’s 20th anniversary. The response made one thing clear: There was an appetite for a permanent annual gathering dedicated to the Blue Oval.

The Ford Car Club Council was subsequently organized with participating clubs, and in 1985, the Fabulous Fords Forever name was selected. The first official event followed at Knott’s Berry Farm on April 13, 1986, drawing 1,324 registered vehicles.

From there, the event continued to grow, moving through some of Southern California’s most recognizable automotive venues, including Knott’s Berry Farm, Angel Stadium, and Irwindale Speedway. Then Irwindale Speedway closed in 2024, leaving Fabulous Fords Forever without a home. Finding the next one wouldn’t be easy.

A New Home

The search for a venue took more than seven months and covered locations across Southern California. The requirements were substantial: a central location, enough room for hundreds of show vehicles and thousands of enthusiasts, suitable dates, and the infrastructure to support an event that could grow beyond the traditional car-show format.

The answer turned out to be Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Located in the heart of Southern California, Santa Anita provides the space and accessibility the event needs while opening the door for Fabulous Fords Forever to expand its footprint and programming. It’s a new setting for a familiar tradition.

The Next Chapter

Finding a venue was only part of bringing the event back. Earlier in 2026, POWER Automotive Media, Mustang Week, and the Ford Car Club Council announced a long-term partnership to preserve, operate, and grow Fabulous Fords Forever. Each brings something different to the table.

POWER Automotive Media brings decades of automotive enthusiast media experience, along with event production, sponsorship, and the ability to connect with enthusiasts on a national and global scale.

Mustang Week brings its own experience producing large-scale Ford enthusiast events, along with operational infrastructure, sponsorship resources, and national marketing reach.

Then there’s the Ford Car Club Council. Representing 51 member clubs, the Council brings something that can’t simply be added to an event plan: history. Its member clubs have been central to Fabulous Fords Forever since its earliest days, carrying the traditions, relationships, and community connections that helped make the event what it is.

That relationship remains at the center of the next chapter. This isn’t Fabulous Fords Forever being taken over or reinvented. It’s an established Ford tradition being protected, strengthened, and positioned for the future.

Four Days Of Fords

Fabulous Fords Forever, in partnership with Mustang Week West, takes place Wednesday, July 28 through Saturday, July 31, 2027. The main event days will be Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at Santa Anita Park.

Wednesday and Thursday will expand the experience beyond the show grounds, with events at other locations and opportunities for club-hosted activities throughout Southern California. Cruises, meetups, regional gatherings, scenic drives, and vehicle-specific events are all part of the vision for bringing the broader Ford community together before the main show.

And when the gates open at Santa Anita, the goal is to celebrate all of it.

The 2027 event marks the 39th Fabulous Fords Forever, with every Ford Motor Company nameplate, generation, and vehicle category welcome. Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and Edsel vehicles will share space with Mustangs, Broncos, trucks, SUVs, classics, modern performance cars, race cars, restorations, customs, and specialty vehicles from names such as Shelby, Saleen, Roush, and RTR. In other words, if it carries Ford DNA, there’s a place for it.

Additional programming is still being developed, with more details expected as plans take shape. Registration for Fabulous Fords Forever officially opens on December 15th, 2026. Hotel and additional event information will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned to the Fabulous Fords Forever website for the latest details.

The Next Chapter

Fabulous Fords Forever has always belonged to the enthusiasts. That’s been true since those first Mustangs gathered in 1984, and it’s a big part of why the event has endured through changing venues, changing cars, and changing times. Now the Blue Oval faithful have a reason to make plans for Southern California once again.

Follow the Fabulous Fords Forever Facebook page for the latest updates, and subscribe to the Mustang Week newsletter to stay up to date as the 2027 event comes together. Santa Anita Park. July 28–31, 2027. Fabulous Fords Forever is back.