TREMEC Powers The Mustang Week Texas Drag Day 2026 Action

When Mustang Week Texas presented by Late Model Restoration rolls back into Galveston from April 14-18, 2026, fans can expect another massive celebration of Ford performance. Among the five packed days on the schedule, one event stands out as the moment when the horsepower gets real: Drag Day at Houston Motorsports Park. It is loud, it is smoky, and for many enthusiasts, it is the heart of what Mustang Week is all about.

And this year, the day gets an extra boost thanks to TREMEC stepping in as the official sponsor. With their rich history in high-performance transmissions, TREMEC brings the perfect energy to a day built around launches, shifts, and quarter-mile battles.

Full Day Of Ford Power

Test and tune your Mustang at HMP’s eighth-mile drag strip whether it’s your first or four hundredth pass.

On Thursday, April 16, Houston Motorsports Park transforms into an all-Ford playground from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Drag Day combines straight-line racing, oval-track fun, drifting thrills, and plenty of spectator action. Whether you are running your own Mustang or soaking in the show from the stands, every corner of the venue delivers something worth watching.

The main draw is the drag strip, where drivers can take part in open Test ’N Tune sessions. These runs give participants the chance to dial in their setup, chase a personal record, or simply feel their Mustang stretch its legs. For those who prefer a little rivalry, Grudge Racing keeps the adrenaline high as friends and competitors square up to settle things the right way.

True Street Challenge Returns

The Open Street class offers a true test of street cars with a 30-mile cruise followed up with three back-to-back passes down the strip.

One of the most anticipated features of the day is the True Street class. This competition begins with a 30-mile cruise that proves these cars are more than just track toys. Once the pack returns to the facility, each driver completes three back-to-back passes down the eighth-mile HMP strip. It is a pure test of consistency, reliability, and driving skill, and it always draws an exciting mix of Mustangs from every era.

True Street has become a fan favorite at Mustang Week Texas, bringing a grassroots, real-world flavor to the drag program. For 2026, it is shaping up to be one of the strongest lineups yet.

Oval Action With A Slice of Fun

Spectator Drags and Oval fun runs are set to be a hit once again around the HMP Oval.

While the event name is Drag Day, it’s not limited to just the quarter-mile. The HMP oval adds a second wave of excitement with Oval Fun Runs, giving drivers a chance to explore the turns and banking without competition pressure.

But if you want something more spirited, the Spectator Drags Pizza and Beer Class provides a lighthearted showdown with parade laps, eliminations, and a fun prize for the winner: bragging rights, a 12-pack, and two pizzas. It is simple, rowdy, and if you ask last year’s winner, Ryan Aillet (a.k.a. @grgbuiltcoyote), a high-adrenaline event not worth missing.

Last year, Ryan Aillet (@grgbuiltcoyote) claimed the Pizza and Beer class trophy after winning the bracket.

Sideways Thrills

Vaughn Gittin Jr and Ben Hobson stole the show last year at HMP with their 1,000-horsepower Mustang RTR Spec 5-D demonstrators.

For fans who crave tire smoke and the opposite of keeping the car straight, drift ride-alongs on the HMP oval deliver the kind of excitement you feel in your chest. Pro level drivers like Vaughn Gittin Jr., Chris Leonard, Diego Sandoval, Morgan Oldham, and more will throw down hard laps while spectators climb into the passenger seat for a run they will not forget. Signups happen onsite and spots usually disappear quickly, so showing up early is the move.

More Surprises In The Future

Call out your buddies and hit the strip for friendly Grudge Racing competition.

Although the schedule for Drag Day presented by TREMEC is mostly locked in, a few exciting surprises are still in the works and will be revealed in the coming months. Keep an eye on our social channels so you’ll be among the first to get the news!

Get Ready for Mustang Week Texas Drag Day

With TREMEC behind the 2026 Drag Day and a full lineup of racing, drifting, and oval action on tap, this Thursday program is shaping up to be a headline moment of Mustang Week Texas. Drivers looking to get on track should register early, as spots for True Street, Test ‘N Tune, and other activities typically fill up fast.

Fans and participants can learn more and claim their race entries and tickets at MustangWeek.com. Mark your calendar now, because Drag Day at HMP is where Mustang Week Texas truly roars to life.