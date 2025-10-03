First Factory Mustang RTR Set To Break Cover This Month

In April 2024, at the big Mustang 60 celebration, Ford teased a new variant of the Mustang, and this year at the Detroit International Auto Show, we learned that the EcoBoost-powered machine would be the first factory-built Mustang RTR. At that time, the vehicle was shrouded in camouflage, and the details about its configuration were scant.

We’ll be doing the world premiere of the new Mustang RTR at Race Service in Los Angeles… — Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

“I’m pumped to have the opportunity to create what we believe is the most exciting turbocharged Mustang ever,” RTR President and Founder Vaughn Gittin, Jr. said when the car was teased in the Motor City. ”This Mustang RTR is pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost’s near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR’s signature styling, it’s ready for drifting, drag racing, back-road cruising, or ripping around an autocross track. The new Mustang RTR is truly Ready to Rock.”

So, we know it has Brembo brakes, a pedestal spoiler, and some Dark Horse bits. Now, we don’t have to wait much longer to learn the details about the car, as it is scheduled for its debut in just a matter of weeks.

“…Just when you think that things around RTR cannot get any more exciting, with all the fun we’ve been having in 2025. I have a very important save-the-date for you right now,” Gittin said. “On October 15th, the week leading into the Formula Drift finals, we’ll be doing the world premiere of the new Mustang RTR at Race Service in Los Angeles.”

Held in advance of the Formula Drift final round in Long Beach, California, on October 17-18, the reveal’s location is a garage space that serves as a content-creation hub and immersive event space, so the Ready to Rock crowd will fit right in. We can’t wait to see what Ford and RTR have up their sleeves with this special stallion.