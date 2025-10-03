First Factory Mustang RTR Set To Break Cover This Month

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 03, 2025

In April 2024, at the big Mustang 60 celebration, Ford teased a new variant of the Mustang, and this year at the Detroit International Auto Show, we learned that the EcoBoost-powered machine would be the first factory-built Mustang RTR. At that time, the vehicle was shrouded in camouflage, and the details about its configuration were scant.

We’ll be doing the world premiere of the new Mustang RTR at Race Service in Los Angeles… — Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

“I’m pumped to have the opportunity to create what we believe is the most exciting turbocharged Mustang ever,” RTR President and Founder Vaughn Gittin, Jr. said when the car was teased in the Motor City. ”This Mustang RTR is pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost’s near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR’s signature styling, it’s ready for drifting, drag racing, back-road cruising, or ripping around an autocross track. The new Mustang RTR is truly Ready to Rock.”

First Factory Mustang RTR

“Yes, this is the Mustang RTR that we debuted at the Detroit Auto Show this year, right behind me,” Vaughn Gittin Jr. said. “We will be taking the camo off of this, showing you what’s under, and the amazing work that the RTR team and Ford have developed to give you all an amazing product for all the fun you can throw at it.” (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

So, we know it has Brembo brakes, a pedestal spoiler, and some Dark Horse bits. Now, we don’t have to wait much longer to learn the details about the car, as it is scheduled for its debut in just a matter of weeks.

“…Just when you think that things around RTR cannot get any more exciting, with all the fun we’ve been having in 2025. I have a very important save-the-date for you right now,” Gittin said. “On October 15th, the week leading into the Formula Drift finals, we’ll be doing the world premiere of the new Mustang RTR at Race Service in Los Angeles.”

First Factory Mustang RTR

RTR Vehicles will send out an RSVP link in the near future for those who want to attend the reveal in person at Race Service in Los Angeles, California, on October 15, ahead of the Formula Drift finals in Long Beach, California, from October 17-18. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Held in advance of the Formula Drift final round in Long Beach, California, on October 17-18, the reveal’s location is a garage space that serves as a content-creation hub and immersive event space, so the Ready to Rock crowd will fit right in. We can’t wait to see what Ford and RTR have up their sleeves with this special stallion.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RTR Vehicles (@rtrvehicles)

Article Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/
Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

First Factory Mustang RTR Set To Break Cover This Month

News

First Factory Mustang RTR Set To Break Cover This Month

Low-Mile 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R Sells For Six Figures

News

Low-Mile 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R Sells For Six Figures

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading