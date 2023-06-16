Ford Motor Company Hits Historic Milestone

Like many individuals, I thoroughly enjoy celebrating birthdays for several reasons. The idea of honoring someone’s existence and recognizing their progress and growth fills me with joy. Typically, these milestones are accompanied by gifts and cake. However, when the entity reaching another year is an organization or business, we often neglect to give it the credit it deserves. It is unfortunate because there are numerous factors that hinder a business’s growth or relevance over time. Nevertheless, the company that serves as the focal point of this magazine has recently achieved a significant milestone that warrants celebration.

Today marks the 120th year of Ford Motor Company being in business. While some may argue that starting a motor vehicle company back then was relatively easier or highlight the success of much younger companies, the truth is Ford has been thriving for 120 years. While there are many intricate components to the organization, it is important to acknowledge the dedication and pride exhibited by each employee. The workforce, coupled with the established infrastructure and adaptability to grow and change, has contributed to the longevity of Ford. Furthermore, Ford’s deeply ingrained presence in our nation has enabled it to maintain relevance and serve as a source of pride for countless Americans throughout the years.

I observe a similar sense of pride in the eyes of car enthusiasts at shows across the United States, as individuals meticulously clean their classic rides or modern muscle cars. One might argue that car culture is ingrained in our souls from birth, but the reality is that without companies like Ford, we wouldn’t have the kind of motorsports we enjoy today, and the passion I witness would likely be non-existent. I could continue on with more of my thoughts, but today is Ford’s birthday, not mine. I‘m excited to continue commemorating the past and celebrating the future of Ford Motor Company.