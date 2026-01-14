Ford Teams With Carhartt And Teases A Special Edition Super Duty

A new relationship between Ford Motor Company and Carhartt is a natural thanks to a century of shared history in Detroit and on American job sites. While the partnership includes workforce development and community initiatives, it also extends directly to products, starting with a Super Duty that blends Ford truck capability with Carhartt’s workwear DNA.

As part of the broader partnership, Ford and Carhartt also launched a technician uniform program through Cintas, supplying durable, service-bay-ready workwear to Ford dealerships across the country. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“This partnership brings together two brands that have always shown up for hardworking people,” Elizabeth Kraft, Senior Communications Manager at Ford Pro, said. “When you look at how our customers actually use their trucks, working with Carhartt to create something authentic makes a lot of sense.”

Details on the Super Duty Carhartt Edition remain limited, but Ford confirmed the truck will arrive later this year as a 2027 model. Designers spent time at Carhartt’s downtown Detroit store studying materials, textures, and functional design cues. That influence shows up in early teaser elements, including wheels inspired by the manhole covers outside the store, which indicates a work-first vibe.

Ford confirmed a 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Edition is on the way. Early design inspiration pulls from Carhartt’s downtown Detroit store, including wheels influenced by nearby manhole covers, previewing a work-first special edition with a Motor City aesthetic. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

According to Ford, the Carhartt Super Duty explores the intersection of heritage workwear and modern truck engineering, with durability and usability guiding the design. While no powertrain, trim, or capability details have been released yet, Ford positioned the truck as a functional expression of shared values, not just a badge-and-sticker package.