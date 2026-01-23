Ford’s Mustang Is The Most Desired Dream Car In The World

You might not realize it, but most of the people reading these words are living the dream. Sure, we should all step back and appreciate what we do have, especially our friends and family, but if you happen to have a Ford Mustang in the driveway, you are driving what most people around the world likely consider a dream car.

The car insurance specialists at UK price comparison site, MoneySuperMarket, came to this conclusion after reviewing Google searches over five years, combined with a survey of 4,000 respondents. They determined that the Ford Mustang was the most desired dream car in the world by virtue of 116,686,707 searches. It took the top spot in Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Georgia, as well as a few American states.

In a study conducted by MoneySuperMarket, the Ford Mustang emerged as the most sought-after dream car across the globe, beating out the likes of the Porsche 911 and the Dodge Charger. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The Mustang edged out the Porsche 911 (91,616,454 searches) and Dodge Charger (87,045,992 searches), which finished in the second and third spots, respectively. Two other Blue Oval rides placed in the Top 20 dream cars worldwide, as the Ford Bronco placed fifth, thanks to 66,679,533 searches, and the Ford GT took the 11th spot with 36,979,907 searches.

To determine which vehicle searches to investigate, MoneySuperMarket parsed through data from news articles, social media, and Reddit threads regarding dream cars mentioned. Based on that research, the company developed a list of 206 models, which it analyzed using Google Trends across 57 countries. With that in mind, MoneySuperMarket also surveyed drivers from 20 countries, including the United States, to develop its list of the Top 20 dream cars.

Though it only dominated in Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Georgia, and a few American states, the Mustang still had enough interest across the world in five years to yield the most searches, at 116,686,707. That was 25,070,253 more than its nearest competitor, the Porsche 911. (Image Credit: MoneySuperMarket)

In the survey, the company also asked drivers about their favorite paint colors, their motivations for buying a dream car, and the things that hold them back from purchasing one. Black was the top dream car color, vehicle design was a primary motivation, and unsurprisingly, cost was the primary barrier to owning a dream car. Of course, insuring these cars is one reason the cost is a concern.

“Luxury vehicles often carry higher purchase prices, and because insurers face greater potential losses if the car is written off, premiums for these models can be significantly higher,” Alicia Hempsted, Car Insurance Expert at MoneySuperMarket, said. “Checking the average insurance premium and ongoing running costs before investing in any vehicle helps avoid surprises and keep your finances on track.”

Of course, enthusiasts are willing to make the finances work to own their rides, but if you currently own a Mustang, you are already ahead of the game, so get out there and enjoy that dream machine.