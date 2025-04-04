Forgeline’s Forged Monoblock VV1R Wheels Are Track-Ready

Pushing a car hard lap after lap demands wheels that can handle the stress without adding unnecessary weight. Forgeline aims to meet that need with its VV1R, a wheel engineered specifically for intense track environments and motorsport competition.

The VV1R starts life as a single piece of forged 6061-T6 aluminum, utilizing manufacturing processes similar to Forgeline’s well-regarded GS1R race wheels. This one-piece monoblock construction forms the foundation for its strength.

Forgeline backs this up with a high load rating exceeding 2,100 pounds (per wheel), ensuring durability under the high g-forces encountered on track with sticky tires. The engineers of Forgeline also conduct a computer analysis to optimize the design for stiffness and fatigue resistance while keeping the wheel lightweight.

Visually, the VV1R presents a sharp, angular Y-spoke design. The lug holes integrate cleanly at the base of the spokes. Depending on the specific application and size, the wheel typically features a deep-concave profile for an aggressive look. The function remains important, however; Forgeline explicitly designed the spoke geometry to provide ample clearance for large, aftermarket brake kits commonly found on track-prepped vehicles.

For racers wanting maximum tire grip, Forgeline offers optional knurled beads on the rim sections to help prevent the tire from rotating on the wheel. Like other Forgeline products, the VV1R is a custom, made-to-order wheel. Forgeline builds each set individually for the customer’s specific car and intended use.

This allows for precise fitment, covering diameters from 18 to 22 inches, various widths, offsets, and bolt patterns, including both standard five-lug and centerlock applications. The final finishing steps, including a durable powder coat in almost any conceivable color, happen at Forgeline’s facility in Dayton, Ohio.

For drivers demanding a wheel built from the ground up to withstand the repeated punishment of track days and competitive racing, the Forgeline VV1R offers a focused solution. Its combination of forged strength, reduced weight, generous brake clearance, and tailored fitment targets sports car enthusiasts and racers looking for purpose-built hardware designed explicitly for hardcore track use.