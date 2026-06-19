Fox Factory Revs Up The F-150 Raptor With 1,050 Horsepower

From the jump, the Ford F-150 Raptor has carried a bit of Fox Factory DNA as part of its suspension. Now Fox Factory Vehicles is leaning into that heritage with its latest package, the Black Ops Raptor, a truck that layers military-inspired styling, upgraded capability, and available four-digit horsepower onto Ford’s already formidable performance pickup.

Available on both the standard 3.5-liter EcoBoost-powered F-150 Raptor and the supercharged V8-powered Raptor R, the Black Ops package elevates the truck’s capability and presence without compromising the attributes that made the platform successful in the first place. Every Black Ops Raptor receives a suspension leveling kit, 18-inch Method off-road wheels, and 37-inch premium all-terrain tires. Matching body-color fender flares and front FORD grille accents give the truck a more integrated appearance, while power running boards improve accessibility.

The Fox Factory Black Ops Raptor R receives a proprietary pre-runner front bumper that does more than sharpen the truck’s appearance. Integrated auxiliary lighting helps illuminate remote trails after dark, while the built-in skid plate protects critical underbody components when the terrain gets technical. Combined with the leveled stance, body-color grille accents, and 37-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch Method wheels, the front end delivers a purposeful look that complements the Raptor’s factory performance mission. (Photo Credit: Fox Factory)

Fox Factory Vehicles also developed proprietary pre-runner front and rear bumpers that add both function and visual impact. The front bumper integrates auxiliary off-road lighting and a skid plate for added protection when the terrain gets rough, while the rear bumper incorporates LED lighting to improve visibility during recovery situations or low-light trail work. Black exhaust tips, custom graphics, Black Ops badging, and numerous detail enhancements complete the exterior transformation.

Inside, the Black Ops treatment continues with custom leather seat upholstery, Black Ops trim accents, branded floor mats, interior storage solutions, and serialized identification badging. The upgrades create a more exclusive ownership experience while retaining the comfort, technology, and everyday practicality expected of a modern Raptor.

Performance Tuned

The company says every truck undergoes vehicle-system recalibration before delivery and retains factory warranty coverage. In addition, Black Ops-engineered components are backed by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, giving buyers the confidence that comes with a professionally engineered package rather than a collection of aftermarket parts.

For customers starting with the standard twin-turbocharged Raptor, Fox Factory Vehicles offers an optional Whipple 3.5-liter EcoBoost Performance Package. The upgrade combines a larger-volume Mega Cooler intercooler, a high-velocity enclosed airbox with a high-flow filter, and a performance calibration designed to improve throttle response and shift behavior. The result is an output of up to 600 horsepower, giving the EcoBoost-powered truck extra punch while maintaining the broad torque curve and versatility that have made the platform so popular.

The centerpiece of the Black Ops Raptor R is the optional Whipple performance package. Rated at up to 1,050 horsepower on 93-octane fuel, the system combines a Whipple supercharger and proprietary calibration with supporting hardware, including a Black Ops Green powder-coated intake manifold, a performance aluminum heat exchanger, a carbon-fiber intake tube, an open-air intake system, upgraded spark plugs, and fresh 5W-50 motor oil. The package is designed to deliver extreme performance while maintaining the drivability expected of a premium street-driven truck. (Photo Credit: Fox Factory)

As impressive as the EcoBoost package may be, the truck that truly headlines the Black Ops lineup is the Black Ops Raptor R. Ford’s flagship performance truck already arrives from the factory with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, Fox Live-Valve internal bypass shocks, and enough performance to blur the line between off-road truck and muscle car. Fox Factory Vehicles takes that formula several steps further by combining the company’s Black Ops package with an available Whipple supercharger upgrade that pushes output into four-digit territory.

Every Black Ops Raptor R comes with a Borla performance exhaust, but buyers seeking maximum performance can add the optional Whipple upgrade. Utilizing a Whipple supercharger and proprietary calibration, the package is rated at up to 1,050 horsepower on 93-octane fuel while retaining a completely stock engine and factory exhaust system. That output places the truck in elite company, rivaling dedicated supercars while still offering the utility and off-road capability expected of a modern Raptor.

The rear of the Black Ops Raptor R showcases the package’s blend of utility and style. A proprietary pre-runner rear bumper incorporates integrated LED lighting that can prove invaluable during nighttime trail rides, recovery operations, or maneuvering in low-visibility conditions. Black exhaust tips add a subtle performance cue, while optional Retrax retractable bed covers allow owners to tailor the truck’s cargo-carrying capability to their specific needs. (Photo Credit: Fox Factory)

Special Operations

Supporting hardware includes a Black Ops Green powder-coated Whipple supercharger and intake manifold, a performance aluminum heat exchanger, an open-air intake system with a high-flow filter, a carbon-fiber intake tube, upgraded spark plugs, and fresh 5W-50 motor oil. The package also adds “Supercharged” hood badges and a fuel-door label indicating that 93-octane fuel is preferred, with 91-octane fuel the minimum requirement.

Inside, Fox Factory Vehicles transforms the Raptor R’s already upscale cabin with Black Ops leather seat upholstery, custom trim accents, branded floor mats, and serialized identification badging. Power running boards make entry and exit easier despite the truck’s aggressive ride height, while additional storage solutions and detail enhancements, like a serialized dash plaque, reinforce the package’s premium feel. (Photo Credit: Fox Factory)

Making use of that power, the Black Ops Raptor R can tackle rough terrain at speed, tow a trailer, commute comfortably, and still deliver plenty of thrills when the road opens up. It pushes that concept even further. With available 1,050-horsepower output, advanced Fox suspension technology, 37-inch tires, and warranty-backed confidence, it represents one of the most extreme interpretations of Ford’s high-performance off-road truck formula yet.

To learn more about the Black Ops Raptor lineup, available options, and other specialty builds, visit the Fox Factory Vehicles website for complete details.