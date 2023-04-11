How Many Miles Can An SN95 Mustang Go?

When acquiring a numerical thought on how long a performance engine should last, enthusiasts tend to think in shorter terms than most. The higher the horsepower, the more constant the rebuilds, and the idea of lasting a season or less becomes apparent. However, for those who daily drive their pony car, the idea of high mileage typically starts to garner attention when the six-digit number approaches having a four at the beginning. Ford Muscle reader Chad Hill sent in his cousin Owen Hill’s SN95 Mustang that is rapidly approaching that mark on the original engine and transmission.

The 1995 Ford Mustang was the last year for the small-block 5.0-liter engine to make its appearance between the strut towers of the Mustang. The forthcoming years would receive a 4.6-liter modular engine, although the body styling would stay the same until 1998. At that point the 302 cubic-inch had been nearly perfected in each chassis. However, there is always concern for just how far the engine will go when properly maintained, something most performance cars do not get to experience.

Owen made sure his Mustang received routine and preventative maintenance, but the factory small-block engine and five-speed manual transmission have remained untouched. Although not the original owner, he picked the car up from the local dealership with only 6,000 miles on the ticker. While most would have traded it in years ago, the Hill family is known for keeping cars around for extended periods of time, as seen with families 1936 Fordor and 1979 F-100 which have been in the family for over 35 years each.

As the majority anticipate the latest release of new vehicles, Owen’s ownership of his 1995 Mustang proves a testament to the craftsmanship Ford put into their vehicles and that with proper care these performance engines can last a long time. We look forward to hearing the next milestone this SN95 crosses.